The number of positive tests for COVID-19 in Tompkins County climbed by one over the weekend to 130, meaning there are now 35 active cases in the county. Another person recovered over the weekend as well, bringing that total number to 95.
There are now 64 people awaiting their test results after having samples taken. In total, 3,104 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the county, with 2,910 of those being returned as negatives.
There are six people currently hospitalized, and nobody was discharged over the weekend. The only two deaths in the county are still the non-county residents who were transported upstate from New York City.
IT is important to point out that the percentage of cases testing positive has declined from about 10% in mid-march to less than 5% this past week.. This is one important statistic bringing us closer to the "Gate" for a stage 1 transition to some business openings.
