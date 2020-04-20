Six people remain hospitalized in Tompkins County on Monday, April 20, after one person was discharged over the weekend.
Subtle number changes have become the norm on Mondays, as the sampling center is closed over the weekend so only a small amount of people get tested from Friday-to-Monday. Normally, the center is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
There have been 2,897 people tested total, meaning 112 have received a test since Friday. The number of people who are awaiting their test results is at 157.
There were no recoveries over the weekend, so that number continues to sit at 94. There have been 123 total positive test results, meaning all but 29 have been classified as recovered. Two people have died, but as mentioned here before, they were from New York City and had been transferred up while hospitalized.
People who want to get tested should go to cayugahealthsystem.org or call (607) 319-5708.
For more of our coronavirus coverage, go to our special landing page here.
