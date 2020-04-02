There are now 87 positive cases of COVID-19 in Tompkins County as the number of positive cases rises steadily with each passing day.
The mobile sample center, located in the Ithaca Mall parking lot, continues to chug along with pretty impressive daily sample taking numbers. Those samples are subsequently sent along off-site to other testing centers, perhaps in Albany, which is where the lag time seems to become a factor.
There are currently 172 people waiting for their test results to be returned. 1,553 people have been tested total; of those, excluding the 172 still waiting, 1,294 have had a negative test result returned. Obviously, 87 have had positive tests returned.
There are two people hospitalized, meaning there have been three hospitalizations total. One person was formerly hospitalized but was released. There has still not been a death related to coronavirus in Tompkins County.
Positively, the health department reports that 46 people have now recovered from coronavirus, a substantial leap from the 33 reported yesterday and 28 the day before.
