Seven people are now hospitalized due to the coronavirus, without any discharges today,according to the Tompkins County Health Department.
There have still only been two deaths in Tompkins County, both of whom were not Tompkins County residents.
As for testing numbers, 179 people were sampled today, to bring the total number to 2,785. 44 people had their test results returned: two more people tested positive, while the remaining 42 tested negative.
Currently, 121 people have tested positive, including the two from today. 94 of those cases have been classified as recovered, and 240 people are awaiting their test results to be returned, a slight uptick from the last few days.
The sampling center is, as usual, closed for the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.