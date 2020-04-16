Today's Tompkins County Health Department update shows that one more person has been hospitalized for coronavirus, bringing the total number to five currently hospitalized.
The number of positive tests was outpaced today by recoveries: three more people recovered (making 93 total), one person tested positive (119 total).
Sixty people had their samples taken today, bringing the total number to 2,606, with 2,382 testing negative. There are 105 people still waiting for their restulst to be returned.
The two deaths, both from New York City, remain the only fatalities from COVID-19 in Tompkins County.
It was announced today that an employee at the Lansing Mirabito Convenience store had tested positive and people who were at the store at certain times on April 9 and April 10 are advised to go to the sampling site to get tested.
To get tested, you can pre-register at cayugahealthsystem.org or call (607) 319-5708. The sampling center, located in the Shops at Ithaca Mall parking lot, is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
