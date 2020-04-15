In today's Tompkins County Health Department update, they announced that two more people have tested positive for the coronavirus since yesterday. That brings the total number of positive cases to 118 in Tompkins County, with no deaths still of county residents. Ninety people have been deemed "recovered."
There are currently four people hospitalized, and there haven't been any discharges in several days. The death toll here is still two, both people being from New York City after being transported upstate.
In total, there are 2,546 people who have been tested, an increase of 40 from yesterday. The vast majority (2,295) have tested negative, with 133 results still pending. Despite the weather forecast, the health department said the Sampling Site will still be open Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Those interested can register to be tested at (607) 319-5708 or cayugahealthsystem.org.
More coverage of the coronavirus can be found at ithaca.com/news/coronavirus.
