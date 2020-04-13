A stagnant coronavirus numbers update from Tompkins County Health Department today, as the mobile sampling center was shut down for the fourth day out of five due to inclement weather.
The sampling center will re-open tomorrow at 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., its normal operating hours.
In total, 2,419 people have now had samples taken, with 106 results pending. 113 people have tested positive for coronavirus, unchanged from over the weekend, and 2,200 people have tested negative. As for recoveries, that number rose two since Saturday, at 84.
There are currently four people hospitalized, with no discharges today. The death toll remains at two, although both people were not Tompkins County residents, having been transferred up from downstate last week.
