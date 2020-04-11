Another person has died as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, though like the other person who died Friday, this was not a Tompkins County resident.
The death was not specifically announced by Cayuga Health System this time, instead showing up in the daily numbers release. Two people have now died and five are currently hospitalized.
It appears that the person who died was another New York City patient, or at least someone transferred here from elsewhere in the state.
“On behalf of the Tompkins County Legislature, I want to express sincere condolences to the family grieving for the loss of their loved ones from COVID-19," wrote Tompkins County Legislature Chair Leslyn McBean-Clairborne. "Every loss caused by this devastating virus has an impact. I know that our community will join me in prayers and condolences for the patients’ family and in doing our part to stop the spread of COVID-19. Cayuga Health System has prepared diligently for our community response to this virus, and acted with compassion treating fellow New Yorkers here in Tompkins County. We’re all New Yorkers, and we all have a role in stopping the spread and caring for others during this increasingly difficult time."
There are now 181 people awaiting their test results back. 113 people have tested positive, and 2,109 people have tested negative. The number of people who have been classified as "recovered" stayed the same, at 82.
The Cayuga Health mobile sampling center will be closed again on Monday, April 13, for inclement weather and will reopen on Tuesday for normal 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. hours. To pre-register, call Cayuga Health Registration Line at 607-319-5708, or go online to cayugahealthsystem.org.
