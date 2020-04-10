There were five more positive cases discovered in the last day in Tompkins County, according to a release from the health department. That's the highest single day rise in a week, but the total in the county is still low compared to other places in the state, with only 112 positive cases.
Despite the sampling center's temporary closure, the public health department was able to take samples from another 173 people to bring the total number of people tested to 2,290. There are 2,051 people who have received negative test results.
There are now 82 people who have been classified as "recovered," a rise in six from yesterday.
There was tragic coronavirus news for the first time locally, as a patient at Cayuga Medical Center died this morning, though they were not a Tompkins County resident. They had been transported here from New York City earlier this week due to overcrowding of NYC hospitals.
There are still four people currently hospitalized.
The sampling center, which has been closed for the past two days due to inclement weather, will be open on Saturday, April 11, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and presumably restart its normal hours on Monday.
