ITHACA, N.Y.– A socially distanced Apple Festive celebration began in downtown Ithaca on Sept. 28 and will continue until Oct. 4. For the first time ever, the festival will happen over a period of a week in order to keep it safe and at a low capacity.
Monday opened up with three vendors, a handful of attendees and plenty of apples. The newfangled Apple Festive features an Apple and Cider Trail, which includes the insides of shops and restaurants, in addition to the outside vendors. Some shops are offering discounts on apple harvest-related products, while participating restaurants will offer a limited apple menu for dine-in and to-go.
Special Events Director Scott Rougeau began reaching out to farmers when the Downtown Alliance decided to put the festival on in a limited capacity, hoping to bring some fall spirit to locals.
“I think people are really going to respond well to it,” he said. “People are looking for something to do. They’re looking for a little bit of entertainment...I think we’ll see a good crowd.”
Throughout the week, different farmers will set up shop in The Ithaca Commons. No more than 6 vendors per day will be allowed in order to keep it smaller and socially distanced. Masks will be required and hand sanitizer will be available. Downtown Ithaca has sectioned off part of The Commons with a perimeter in order to uphold the 50 person capacity.
Vendors will set up shop throughout the week from 12-4 p.m. in the Commons until Friday, Oct. 2, and the Apple and Cider Trail will continue through Oct. 4.
Rougeau said attendees can expect to see lots of produce, apples, cider, apple cider donuts and baked goods.
Attendee and Ithaca College student Jess Scarano said that even though the festival is usually a lot bigger, she is happy that something was able to happen.
“I know that Ithaca Apple Fest is a staple of downtown life during the fall and I’m really excited that they’re able to put it on in a socially distanced way, so it’s safe for everyone to attend,” she said. “I’m really grateful that all the local vendors are here so that I’m able to support local vendors and local businesses, so I’ll definitely be out buying as much as I can during this week.”
Scarano bought a basket of apples from Robbie’s Produce Stand, owned by Robert Gramnis. Gramnis’ business is located in Binghamton, but Gramnis estimates he has participated in Apple Fest for five or six years.
"It was real nice of them [Downtown Ithaca Alliance] to give it a try,” Gramnis said. “You know, It's sad that we couldn't do the Apple Fest."
He added that he hopes the socially distanced Apple Festive brings people out of their houses.
Alan Teeter, local vendor with AJ Teeter Farm, has participated in Apple Festive for 25 years. His stand offered hot and cold apple cider, as well as pumpkins, to those passing by on the Commons.
“We’re pleased that something’s happening anyway,” he said. “It was kind of disappointing back in July when I heard it was cancelled, so we’re thrilled to come down here at least in a limited sense.”
Gratefulness that the festival was happening in any capacity was a common theme from vendors and attendees alike.
“We heard that it was still kind of happening, so we wanted to come check it out,” Cornell student Melissa Pearson said, as she ventured through the Commons with friends. “It’s one of our favorite things to do here, so we were just excited that something was going on.”
Allison Graffin, marketing director of DIA, Ithaca, hopes to see people shopping and supporting local business and restaurants throughout Downtown, Ithaca.
“I hope to see people wearing masks and following the social distance guidelines… And just enjoying the flavors of fall in Upstate New York,” Graffin said. “I hope that it is a time to reflect on where we’re at this year and where we would like to be in a world without a pandemic.”
She also mentioned the festival’s importance to the local economy.
“Shopping locally in the businesses, picking up apples from local farmers, that’s still part of the economy,” she said. “We hope that people will be able to continue to do that even though they can’t have that festival environment.”
For more information on which shops are participating in the Apple and Cider Trail, visit https://www.downtownithaca.com/apple-festive.
