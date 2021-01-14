ITHACA, NY -- District Attorney Matthew Van Houten announced today that the appeal filed by Nagee Green has been denied in its entirety.
Green, now 27 years old, was convicted in 2017 by a Tompkins County jury of murder in the second degree for the 2016 homicide of Ithaca College student Anthony Nazaire, and assault in the second degree for the stabbing of a second Ithaca College student. County Court Judge John C. Rowley sentenced Green to a term of 20 years in state prison.
The Appellate Division of the New York State Supreme Court, Third Judicial Department, issued an 11-page decision today, denying Green’s appeal and affirming his convictions.
Deputy District Attorney Andrew Bonavia wrote the brief and argued the case before the panel of justices. Paul Connolly of Albany, New York represented Green in connection with the appeal.
Van Houten stated “This decision represents the final product of the extensive judicial review of the two trials of Nagee Green. Every legal challenge raised by the defendant was considered by the appellate court and found to be without merit. Nagee Green received two fair trials and was proven beyond a reasonable doubt to have committed the murder of Anthony Nazaire. While nothing can bring Anthony back, this decision provides a measure of justice for his family.”
Green has also been the subject of many calls from justice from the Ithaca community, particularly during protests against police this summer. Protesters sent a letter to the Ithaca Police Department asking for a review of the case over allegations that a police officer’s prior perjury was not disclosed to the defense team. That claim was not cited in the 11-page decision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.