The Ithaca Police Department has issued a press release regarding an incident on Thursday evening that involved another shots fired report on Spencer Road.
According to police, there were multiple report of a single gunshot fired in the 200 block of Spencer Road on Thursday night at 9:13 p.m.
"This is the same general area that has been the source of similar incidents over the past few months," according to police. There have been at least three reported incidents over the last few months.
The release states that police arrived and "did locate a vehicle in the area that attempted to leave the scene just after officers' arrived. A traffic stop was conducted with this vehicle and the occupants' actions were deemed to be suspicious in nature."
The police did not say the occupants of the car were detained. They are attempting to identify any witnesses or victims. The incident is under investigation and no names are being released.
Anyone with any information relevant to this incident is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department through the following means:
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Email: policeinfo@cityofithaca.org
Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ithacapolice
