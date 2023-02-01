Route 13 has divided the western portions of Ithaca from the rest of the city since the 1960s, making it more difficult and dangerous for pedestrians and bikers to travel between downtown and the waterfront for the last six decades. However, as the city moves forward with their plans to revitalize the waterfront and the surrounding area, officials are considering ways to safely reconnect the city without compromising traffic flow on one of the most traveled routes in the county.
The plan to achieve these goals is part of the Cayuga Waterfront Revitalization Project, which is also part of the Route 13 project. According to the director of engineering for the City of Ithaca, Tim Logue, the project proposes making a number of changes to the Route 13 corridor between Fall Creek to the north, and the Meadow/Fulton split of Route 13 to the south.
According to the city, the project is focused on three components:
1) Transforming Route 13 into an urban boulevard, from approximately Cascadilla Street to the area near where the Fall Creek inlet bypasses Ithaca High School
2) Improving the crossings of Route 13 in this area for people walking, biking or using other modes of non-motorized transportation
3) Assessing and planning for other transportation improvements that would allow for a revitalized waterfront district in the area between Route 13 and Cayuga Lake and the Cayuga Inlet
The Route 13 project website explains that the City of Ithaca has obtained a BUILD Grant which will help fund the redesign of the Route 13 Corridor on the north side of the City. BUILD is a discretionary grant program that makes federal funding available through the Department of Transportation (DOT) for “surface transportation projects” such as highways, roads, bridges or crosswalks. Since 2009, DOT has provided more than $7 billion to communities in all 50 states through this program.
The project will “analyze and design potential transportation improvements that would allow for the redevelopment of the City's waterfront and reconnection of the waterfront district to the neighborhoods and downtown area on the east side of the corridor.”
One aspect of this plan involves expanding Fifth Street in the neighborhood of Fall Creek to create another intersection across Route 13 in an effort to make it easier for pedestrians to cross the busy highway and access waterfront destinations such as the Farmers Market and new Cayuga Medical Building.
“During site plan review, plans were approved to open Fifth Street on the Cayuga Park side of Route 13 to include crossings for people walking or biking at a new signalized Fifth Street intersection, and to connect these to the portion of Fifth Street that currently exists on the east side of the highway,” Logue said. “Also, I believe a sidewalk was included in the site plan along the Cayuga Park frontage on Route 13. There are also sidewalks planned internally for the Cayuga Park development.”
According to Logue, the overall project aims at achieving a stable balance of making it safer for pedestrians and bikers to cross Route 13 and not compromising the traffic flow on one of the busiest roads in the area.
The first public workshop to discuss the project took place on Jan. 18. During the workshop, city staff and consultants outlined the goals of the project and the public provided input that the city will use to inform the preliminary design of the project.
During the workshop Logue said, “We can’t just intentionally, totally mess [the traffic] up just so we can make it more comfortable to walk across the street. That said, city folks getting across the highway is super important to do in a safe way. How can I walk with my 4-year-old to the farmers market, or ride my bike with my 12-year-old and not get hurt — that’s an important thing for us to be able to do.”
During the workshop there seemed to be unanimous agreement among residents that drivers, pedestrians and cyclists all felt that the intersections along Route 13 are difficult and uncomfortable to navigate as a result of speeding and hazardous driving.
According to one resident, “Going north from downtown, speed limits on Route 13 go from 30 mph to 40 mph to 55 mph over a very short distance and it’s easy to speed between these signs.” These speed limit changes occur near busy intersections, such as the Third Street intersection that connects Fall Creek to the Farmers Market.
Crash data presented during the workshop indicated that between Aug. 2019 and Aug. 2022, 46 crashes occurred at Route 13’s Third Street intersection. There were also 37 crashes just a few hundred feet ahead at Route 13’s Dey Street intersection over the same timeframe.
According to Erin Cuddihy, the transportation engineer for the City of Ithaca, that data was a reality check.
“Before I saw the crash data, I was thinking of this more like we’re trying to balance giving people space to walk and bike versus having room for people to drive through,” she said. “But now I recognize that there are more problems. The status quo is not safe. We have too many crashes on Route 13.”
Given these statistics, the city's plans to add another intersection across Route 13 by expanding Fifth Street seems like asking for additional accidents to occur. However, supporters of the plan hope that the overall redevelopment of Route 13 from a highway to a boulevard with lower speed limits will reduce the likelihood of crashes.
Some residents at the workshop even discussed the idea of building a land bridge over Route 13 to keep pedestrians — and wildlife — safely out of the way of oncoming traffic. If the city is interested in improving pedestrian and bike safety, officials could consider investing in a pedestrian bridge over Route 13 instead of investing in creating another intersection across one of the most traveled roads in the area.
When asked about the possibilities of putting a pedestrian bridge over Route 13 Logue said, “At this point we aren’t really looking at a pedestrian bridge over Route 13 as part of this project.” He added that he was uncertain if an additional site plan review would be required if the city wanted to build a pedestrian bridge.
Logue continued saying that the city hopes that their separate plan to build a bridge over the Flood Control Channel as part of the Black Diamond Trail will help pedestrians “avoid portions of the old Octopus area.”
According to the project schedule, there will be two additional workshops in June and October before a final design needs to be approved by December. Construction isn’t expected to start until 2024.
