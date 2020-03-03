Pending review on Wednesday night at this month's Common Council meeting, Ithacans and those visiting the area might have one more intercity bus option that has recently expanded in upstate New York.
FlixBus would join the several other companies that currently service Ithaca out of the Green Street bus stop, which is now located outside of the Green Street Pharmacy and Urban Outfitters. The company would provide another travel option to New York City, and just expanded to Rochester, Buffalo, Binghamton, Syracuse and other cities in the region in addition to, potentially, Ithaca. A resolution approving FlixBus is to be voted on by Common Council this week.
The daily bus schedule isn't yet set, though the city would have final approval on it to ensure there aren't too many buses at the same time on Green Street. FlixBus is based in Germany and emphasizes sustainability with their service, and offers riders the chance to make their trip carbon-neutral through a small additional charge while buying their ticket.
In advance of their approval, FlixBus is currently offering a direct, one-way trip from Ithaca to West 31st Street in New York City for $9.99 on Thursday, March 5. More options are sure to be available on their site.
Introducing FlixBus would add another significant set of buses to the daily load on Green Street, which was mentioned by the city's transportation engineer, Eric Hathaway. They are proposing 33 stops per week in Ithaca at the Green Street stop, which would represent an increase of 17 percent per week more than the current number of stops that Coach USA, Greyhound and Trailways make (OurBus stops on East Seneca Street).
Hathaway also noted that adding more buses could present the same logistical problems that were feared when the Green Street stop was initially proposed. He said even before adding FlixBus, intercity buses had illegally been using the drop-off and pick-up area closer to the Green Street Pharmacy and the Tompkins County Public Library, which is supposed to be designated for TCAT buses.
"Further, there have been complaints that bus idling has diminished air quality and made the space less inviting," Hathaway's memo said. "The Tompkins County Mental Health Department, located near the bus stop, has expressed concerns in the past of waiting bus passengers blocking accessible routes on the sidewalk for their clients. Additional bus demand might have an impact on all of these concerns due to increased demand, though it is difficult to predict in advance."
The move comes after OurBus announced it would be offering overnight trips to and from New York City and Buffalo and Niagara, which would include nightly stops in both directions in Ithaca.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.