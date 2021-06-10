ITHACA, NY -- The annual Tompkins County-wide Soap for Hope collection drive of personal care products is now underway through the end of June 2021 to benefit the Samaritan Center of Catholic Charities Tompkins / Tioga. The drive collects much-needed personal care items that the Samaritan Center distributes to clients throughout the year.
“The annual Soap for Hope drive is such a necessary community activity for the Samaritan Center, especially since the drive was suspended last year due to the pandemic,” said event volunteer Jessica Ryan.
“Inventory is low, and the need is great,” Ryan said. “Our aim is to engage with the community to donate personal care products through the end of the month so the necessary supplies can be distributed now and throughout the remainder of 2021 and into 2022.”
Community members can donate the following:
- Deodorant (men's & women's)
- Bar soap
- Laundry detergent
- Toothbrushes & toothpaste
- Feminine hygiene products
- Toilet paper (preferably ones that are individually wrapped)
- Facial tissue
- Shampoo
- Razors (men’s & women’s) & shaving cream/lotion
- Moisturizing lotion
- Cleaning supplies (dish detergent, trash bags, sponges, wipes, bathroom/kitchen cleaner)
Soap for Hope collection bins can be found around the county at the following sites:
- Ithaca Rotary Club
- Catholic Charities/The Samaritan Center – 324 W. Buffalo Street
- St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church – 309 Siena Drive
- Immaculate Conception Church – 113 N. Geneva Street
- True Insurance – 124 Seneca Way
- Ithaca Youth Bureau – 1 James L Gibbs Drive
- YMCA of Ithaca & Tompkins County – 50 Graham Road W
- Island Health & Fitness – 310 Taughannock Blvd.
- Ithaca Community Childcare Center – 579 Warren Road
- Hillendale Golf Club – 218 Applegate Road N
- Ithaca Elks Lodge – 124 Coddington Road
- Cornell Institute for Social & Economic Research – 391 Pine Tree Road
- All Saints Catholic Church – Lansing
- Friends of the Library – Esty Street, Ithaca
- Notre Dame High School – 1400 Maple Avenue, Elmira
Donations are also accepted directly at Catholic Charities at 324 W. Buffalo Street, Ithaca, Tuesday through Friday 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-4 p.m. Please ring the doorbell so the staff can assist you in making your donation
