Anyone can reserve a meal using any of the three options available to them. First, calling GIAC at 607-272-3622. Second, stopping by GIAC lobby reception area to put in a request (the lobby is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m to 5:30 p.m.). The third option is using this link https://forms.gle/wJDMWWovd5fnQKDo8
Sign-up for pre-orders closed Wednesday, November 16. Meals are available beginning at 6:30 without a pre-order, but there may be a wait and they are not guaranteed. GIAC STRONGLY encourages residents to reserve a meal in advance.
GIAC thanks JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s Ithaca Chase Bank location andTompkins Community Bank for being the event sponsors this year. A press release for the event said, “Thanks to the Food Bank of the Southern Tier and Wegmans for again donating and cooking the turkeys.“
Due to COVID-19 restrictions GIAC will not have volunteers working the event. If you would like to donate, please feel free to send us a check or stop by GIAC to drop it off. GIAC also accepts PayPal at the following link: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=6YEZKCVMZHP28
GIAC is located on the corner of North Albany and West Court Streets (301 West Court Street, Ithaca, NY 14850). If you have any questions, please call GIAC at 607-272-3622 or email giacmain@cityofithaca.org.
