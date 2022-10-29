Ithaca’s Twenty-Fifth Annual Pride of Ownership Awards program, recognizing owners of properties within the city of Ithaca who have developed projects or taken care of their properties in ways that enhance the physical appearance of city neighborhoods and commercial areas, is seeking nominations for this year’s awards. The program is a joint project of the Ithaca Rotary Club and the City of Ithaca.
Founded by former Common Council member Susan Blumenthal, who felt that developers and property owners should receive recognition for work that went above and beyond the requirements of the project, the awards are focused on projects that are thoughtful, unexpected, and lift the aesthetic experience of their setting and surroundings.
Do you own property in the city? Have you made improvements lately? Nominate yourself, a neighbor, or be nominated by others. Projects may range from major structural work to small but significant improvements. Commercial projects, owner-occupied housing, rental housing, and institutional facilities (education, religious, government) are eligible. Awards focus on how properties appear from the street and public right-of-way, improve their local surroundings, and thereby improve quality of life for the city as a whole.
Nominations must be received at the City Clerk’s Office, 108 East Green Street, no later than 4:30 pm on Wednesday, November 16, or emailed to ftravis@travishyde.com. For more information or an application, contact a member of the 2022 Committee:
John Barradas at (607) 277-2755 or jb@barradasandpartners.com; Frost Travis at (607) 273-1654 or ftravis@travishyde.com; Margaret Hobbie, (607) 220-5334 or mhobbie@verizon.net; Brett Bossard (607) 351-1554 or brett.bossard@icloud.com or Scott Whitham, (607) 379-9175 or whitham@whithamdesign.com.
Additional forms are also available on the internet: Go to www.cityofithaca.org and click on “Announcements.”
