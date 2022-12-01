The annual Chowder cook-off returns to downtown Ithaca this weekend, one of the first events taking over the commons this holiday season.
This year’s 12th annual Chowder cook-off will bring about 30 different businesses out to participate in making delicious, warm chowder.
Guests can sample chowders from local restaurants and businesses on and around the Ithaca Commons for this event. The cook-off will take place Saturday, Dec. 3 from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The executive director with Downtown Ithaca Alliance Gary Ferguson says what most excites him about this event specifically is that the cook-off can be very creative.
“People can go in all sorts of directions with it,” Ferguson said. “I find it a lot more creative perhaps than the chili cook-off which is much bigger. Chowder can go all over the place.”
The owner of Luna’s Inspired Street Food, located at 113 N Aurora Street off the Ithaca Commons, Kevin Sullivan said he enjoys the annual chowder cook-off because the event brings tourism to the area during the colder season.
“We’re excited to participate in the chowder fest again,” Sullivan said. “The Downtown Ithaca Alliance and the commons community has done a wonderful job of putting on events like chowder fest and bringing tourism to the area, people in from the community as well as the college community as well.”
Luna’s Inspired Street Food will be sampling fried clam chowder with a secret twist. Be sure to give it a try.
Communications & Grants Development Director with Downtown Ithaca Alliance Darlene Wilber said the event is a great way for people to try businesses on and around the commons that they may not have tried before.
“It’s a nice showcase of what our restaurants, breweries and farmers have to offer in the community,” Wilber said. “It gives people a chance to sample chowders from businesses they may not have had an opportunity to sample food from yet.”
Ferguson says that this year’s cook-off is the start of getting back to the size of pre-pandemic events.
“This is really the first year we’re gonna get back to a normal sized chowder cook-off,” Ferguson said.
Last year, the cook-off took place with social distancing protocols in place. The cook-off was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.
Some returning champions to this year’s cook-off include Moosewood, Seabring Inn, Simeon's American Bistro and The Statler Hotel / Taverna Banfi.
See the list of participating businesses sampling chowder in this year’s cook-off listed below:
Seabring Inn
Revelry
Little Ram Bakery
Simeon's American Bistro
Red's Place
Moosewood Restaurant
Gorgers
The Statler Hotel/Taverna Banfi
Ithaca Ale House
Monks on the Commons
Viva Taqueria
Hound and Mare
Lou's
Adam Grill
Brookton's Market
The Bistro at La Tourelle
The types of chowder range from traditional clam chowder to vegetarian chowder to meat chowder combinations.
Businesses sampling craft beverages include:
Black Button Distilling
Wagner Valley Brewing
Mushroom Spirits Distillery
Ithaca Ale House
Finger Lakes Cider House
New Leaf Cider Co
There will also be farm stands and vendors on the commons the day of the event.
The difference between the annual Chowder cook-off from other events is that it attracts smaller crowds than bigger festivals on the commons such as the annual Ithaca Apple Festival.
“All the events we do around the holiday time are designed to supplement and complement holiday shopping and dining,” Ferguson said. “They’re not designed to overwhelm folks. We do that because we want people to really have an enjoyable experience.”
Guests can purchase tickets in bundles of 10 or 20 and each tasting typically costs one ticket to sample chowder and craft beverage samples at food and beverage booths from participating businesses.
Tickets range from $10 to $20 and can be purchased on the day of the event or ordered ahead of time. Pre-ordered tickets can be picked up at the Downtown Ithaca Alliance office in Center Ithaca on the Commons or on the day of the festival at the ticketing booth.
To purchase your tickets ahead of time, visit here.
The chowder cook-off is part of a broader holiday event: Ice and Lights Festival.
Ferguson said for this year’s festival, downtown Ithaca is bringing back ice carvings, which hasn’t been done for years.
“We’re gonna have some of the best ice carvers in the northeast here,” Ferguson said.
The ice carving competition kicks off the Ice and Lights Festival in downtown Ithaca on Friday, Dec. 2 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Guests can enjoy an ice bar, ice thrones and an ice speed carving competition at the Bernie Milton Pavillion.
Other events featured during the Ice and Lights festival include silent discos, light installations and visits from Santa Claus.
See all the events offered as part of downtown Ithaca Ice and Lights festival here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.