The Working Families Party has weighed in on the biggest local campaign, selecting their preferred candidate for the open New York State 125th Assembly seat.
Tompkins County legislator Anna Kelles, one of seven Democratic candidates vying for the position, came away with the endorsement of the WFP, arguably the most high-profile progressive party in New York State.
“Our campaign is honored to have received the endorsement of the Working Families Party Committee for election to the NYS Assembly," Kelles statement said. "The Working Families Party fights for everything that will champion when we get to Albany. Our campaign will tackle climate disruption, fight for universal healthcare, childcare, affordable housing for all, and other issues that are crucial for Working Families. I look forward to working with them throughout the campaign.”
