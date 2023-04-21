The New York State 4-H program has presented Ann Janson with the National 4-H Council's 2023 Northeastern Outstanding Lifetime Volunteer award at the annual NYS 4-H Horse Bowl contest on Saturday, April 15. As part of the annual Salute to Excellence Award, the Outstanding Lifetime Volunteer Award recognizes 4-H volunteers who have served for over 10 years and uphold our 4-H values and missions.
Ann has served NYS 4-H for over 20 years. She has started clubs, trained other leaders, maintained clubs, and is the primary reason NYS 4-H Horse is still regarded as ‘the state to beat’ at national competitions. Ann has not simply been an amazing asset to NYS 4-H, she has created a legacy.
The soul of 4-H lives in Ann, and is infectious to those around her. Even when faced with the tragedy of losing her daughter in a car accident, Ann rallied with 4-H to create a scholarship fund in memory of her daughter’s deep connection with this program. Despite the pain of this loss, Ann leaned in and continued to embody the 4- H missions.
Ann makes empowering youth look easy. Ann cares unconditionally, and somehow always puts the youth and the 4-H program before her own pride, many times in the shadows of youth successes. As the NYS Horse Bowl Coach, Ann brings a group of youth to compete at the National level each year, returning home with many first- place trophy’s and making NYS the team to beat.
The NYS 4-H Horse program would be what it is today without the countless hours volunteers like Ann dedicate to ‘Making the Best Better’.
For more information about the NYS 4-H Horse Program and how to volunteer please visit our website https://cals.cornell.edu/nys-4-h-animal-science-programs/livestock/horses or email Brieanna Hughes at bh548@cornell.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.