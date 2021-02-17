In the last week of March 2020, 1,486 people in Tompkins County filed for unemployment. The same week in 2019 had seen just 25 people file for unemployment, for a 5,844% increase year-over-year. The state came to a screeching halt (or a “pause”) on March 20, and with that, the job market plummeted.
As the pandemic gears up to celebrate its first birthday (in the United States, at least), there’s been a lot of change. Businesses have closed and reopened — though some have shuttered forever — and people continue to work from home while trying to juggle the new normal. Compared to last spring, you could say the job market in Tompkins County has stabilized. Though, in the first week of February 2021, there were still 183 new unemployment claims, up from 48 during the same week in the year prior, for an increase of 281% year-over-year. So yes, better than the nearly 6,000% increase from March, but still not great news.
However, looking only at these surface-level numbers ignores the group of people who have been affected the most during the pandemic — women.
(Editor’s note: It also needs to be mentioned that while women are suffering more than men, women of color are more likely than white women to lose their jobs, and in fact are the group that have been hit the hardest in the workplace throughout the pandemic.)
“If you look at data like changes in initial claims, you see the number of claims is going up much faster for women than men,” said Ian Greer, director of Cornell University’s School of Industrial and Labor Relations Ithaca Co-Lab.
Compared to data from a year ago on the New York State Department of Labor’s website, men steadily outpaced women for unemployment claims in general. And even now, the statistics of who is filing claims are close to even. But the point Greer is making is that while the number of men filing for unemployment weekly is holding steady, the number of women is increasing, meaning they’re soon to overcome them in claims completely.
Greer also noted that state data presents its findings of classic unemployment benefits, but that women’s claims would likely outweigh men’s if you looked at the pandemic unemployment assistance (PUA) claims, rather than the traditional unemployment insurance.
“[PUA is for] people without much of an earnings history, or maybe extremely low earnings, so they don’t qualify for classic unemployment benefits,” he said. “So there’s also that problem, because that’s the type of jobs [women] disproportionately have.”
According to the U.S. Department of Labor Statistics, in December 2020, 16,000 jobs were created that went to men, while 140,000 net jobs were lost, all of which belonged to women.
“There are two reasons for this,” Greer said. “One is that women tend to be in much more precarious jobs, and in this recession, employers are cutting the lowest paid, least secure and least valued positions, and those tend to be jobs held by women. So that kind of reflects in their overrepresentation of unemployment due to general discrimination and disadvantages in the workplace. And the other reason is caring work.”
There are two things that need clarification: “precarious” jobs and caring work. By precarious work, Greer means things like lower-level jobs, part-time jobs and restaurant, retail or bar jobs. And caring work refers to the fact that women are often the people relied upon to do things like take care of children or sick or elderly family members.
“So there’s this problem that because school’s online, or because daycare’s restricted […] all of this is difficult to combine with work during a pandemic,” he said. “The obvious problem is any kind of work where you have to face the public is very scary and dangerous [right now], so people with caring responsibilities tend to avoid those types of jobs.”
Greer noted that when you’re someone trying to combine childcare with work, a common way to make that work is through a part-time job.
“And those are among the first jobs to go when employers decide they need to lay people off,” he said.
Another problem women face is if they recently reentered the workforce after some time off after having or raising children.
“If you’re the last person hired, you’re the first person fired,” Greer said. “So that affects women’s job security as well.”
Ronnise Way, a mother of two who manages the boutique for the Women’s Opportunity Center (WOC), said that from what she’s seen from her friends and the women she meets working at the WOC, childcare has played a big role in setting women back during the pandemic.
“My best friend was a manager at Whole Foods for eight years and had to leave her job because she had no babysitter or childcare. She was forced to quit her job,” Way said. “I feel like it’s hard for women. Everyone leans on women, but we’re the ones hit the hardest and who are affected the most.”
She also said she had her own difficulties trying to work from home while her two children were home learning virtually. And she noted that even if kids are now spending at least some time in school, many times parents are required to physically be there to drop them off or pick them up.
“Everyone depends on women the most, and now we’re being hit the hardest,” she said. “And I feel like not much is being done to fix it and now you have to choose: childcare or work.
Amy Canavan, the program director at the WOC, echoed Way’s statements and said this is exactly what she’s noticed as well.
“Women are dealing with both women’s issues and work, and if you can’t do both, something’s gotta give,” she said. “Unfortunately for women, if you’re given a choice between your children’s well-being and a job, your children have to win.”
Canavan said that even before the pandemic, 25% of working single mothers still required some sort of public assistance to make ends meet.
“But now, it’s not just the single moms,” she said. “Let’s think about the stay-at-home mom. The entire family is dependent on the spouse working and then they lose their job or have a reduction of hours. Now mom is trying to get into the workforce, and what’s her skillset? She’s been home taking care of the children, and now she’s competing against people who have been in the workforce consistently.”
She noted that there’s often a bias against stay-at-home moms, making it harder to enter the workforce. This leads to them taking whatever job they can to help make ends meet.
“And those are the jobs that are impacted first,” Canavan said, citing food service jobs, the hospitality industry and bartending as some of the most common jobs women have been taking — and then losing.
“Trying to combine caring work with paid work, it’s really hard,” Greer said. “And even just in terms of scheduling, it’s hard to find workarounds […] One problem with childcare is that it’s available mainly during the day — well what about women who are trying to combine working at night at a restaurant or bar or factory? So if you have caring work to do, and this disproportionately falls to women, there are all kinds of things that can interfere with getting a job or keeping a job.”
During World War II, Rosie the Riveter took over as women famously stepped up and took over jobs while men went off to fight in the war. It was a time of empowerment for women who were bolstered by Rosie’s tagline of “We can do it!” And they did do it. But then the war was over, the men came home, and women were forced back into the home.
This regression of progress is what Canavan fears.
“I think we’re going to see that again,” she said. “We’re going to see that traditionally men get the jobs first. Only 20% of [high-level executive] positions are currently held by women. And those women are trying to run industries and families, and many have had to step back. We’re going to wind up having to start over.”
According to Greer, because women are more likely to be unemployed, it will take longer for their employment levels to reach what they were before the pandemic.
“I just saw a prediction that men’s employment in this country will come back to pre-pandemic levels in 2023, while women’s will come back by 2024,” he said. “So women’s numbers are going to lag those of men, and the effects of unemployment on your well-being, your income, your ability to progress in your work or career, are really severe. There are scarring effects, there are stigma effects. So yeah, because women are disproportionately affected by unemployment, their employment prospects are also going to be disproportionately harmed.”
Greer said the emotional effects of job loss are a huge issue that people will have to deal with as well.
“Unemployed people blame themselves, and this is part of the scarring and issues with well-being that comes along with unemployment,” he said. “It’s not your fault you’re unemployed, so that’s one thing I wish there was less of. Especially if you’re expecting to combine caring work with your paid work — it’s a competitive labor market and unemployment is higher than it used to be — try not to blame yourself.”
Greer encourages anyone struggling with unemployment to reach out to their local resources, and he specifically cites the WOC as a place for women to seek help.
If you do begin working with the WOC, you can expect a pep talk from Canavan.
“There’s been so much pivoting this year that it’s been like a bad episode of ‘Friends,’ but the reality is that women are creative and determined and strong,” she said. “Women are used to doing what they have to do to make everything work, and I believe that if we band together and support these women as they come up with creative solutions to pull us out of this, we’re going to be amazed at what we can turn this society into.”
