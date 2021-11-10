Driving through downtown Ithaca, you might have spotted a colorful glass dragonfly perched on the roof of a building.
Micky Roof, the owner of the Jewel Box, says that this Jay Seaman sculpture often attracts people to the store (although once they are inside, the sparkling jewelry speaks for itself). “People will see the dragonfly on my roof and say, ‘Oh my god, I’ve been driving by here for years and I’ve always wanted to stop in!’”
Roof was first introduced to jewelry design by a high school teacher, and loved the way that it was a very hands-on, tools-oriented craft. “I was very creative as a kid,” Roof said. “I have an older brother who loved to work on cars, and I used to work on them with him, so I got familiar with using tools and getting dirty.”
In college, where she majored in jewelry design, she started attending craft fairs to help pay for tuition. But after becoming pregnant and not wanting to travel as much, Roof decided to set up her own store in an old train station in Pennsylvania. It was there that she met the then advertising director for the Ithaca Times, Debbie Warren Holley, who convinced her that she should live in Ithaca.
“I decided to do a craft show there to see what it was like and I sold out,” said Roof. “So I said to Debbie, ‘Fine I’m moving here!’ And I moved and have been here ever since.”
At her current location on Taughannock Blvd, the Jewel Box offers services like custom jewelry design, jewelry repairs and restorations, and Roof also sells her own designs. One of Roof’s signature collection is her Twig pieces, which was featured on the Today Show, and is jewelry designed around casts of birch trees that Roof found in her yard.
Roof says that while she enjoys the physical process of making jewelry for others, she especially enjoys the “heart work” behind jewelry design. She’s created memorial pieces for loved ones who have passed, designed necklaces to cover up scars from medical procedures, as well worked on pieces for countless engagements and marriages.
“It’s the stories that go with the work. It’s not just like ‘Oh, I’m going to make this pretty thing that is cool,’” said Roof. “Jewelry most of the time marks an event in someone's life. It has a very deep meaning. And that’s the part that is most important to me.”
In her later career, Roof has also become passionate about supporting other artisans who want to maintain a retail space.
“I don't know how many artists there are in our county, in our town, and even maybe in the world, who actually have a business of making art in a retail brick and mortar. I would love to see more of that,” said Roof. “That’s my goal — to help other artists interact with the public so that they can teach them and show off their work.”
After more than 40 years, Roof certainly knows a thing or two about the business of jewelry. But she paused when asked what advice she would give her past self.
“I don't think there's anything I could have wished to know in the past because all the mistakes that I made were where I learned,” she said. “If you're willing to be open and vulnerable to learn from your mistakes, you will go very far.”
