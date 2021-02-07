When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Super Bowl Sunday, at least one Ithaca College alumnus will have more than the average fan's rooting interest in the outcome of the game. Ed Glazer '92 is the co-owner and co-chairman of the Buccaneers, overseeing many aspects of the team's day-to-day business operations.
Ed's father, Malcolm, purchased the NFL franchise in 1995, and helped steer the team to its first (and so far, only) Super Bowl victory in 2003. Ed had served as executive vice president of the Buccaneers, and since Malcolm passed away in 2014, he and his siblings have run the front office.
A sociology major at IC, Ed has demonstrated a commitment to every community that he has been a part of. In addition to bringing a fan-centric approach to the game-day experience at Tampa Bay's Raymond James Stadium, he and his wife, Shari, are committed to providing aid and support to many philanthropic causes through the Edward and Shari Glazer Charitable Trust.
A generous gift toward building Ithaca College's Athletics and Events Center helped push the fund-raising campaign for that facility over the goal line. Since its opening in 2011, the Edward and Shari Glazer Arena in the A&E Center has hosted events ranging from regular track and field meets to the inauguration of President Shirley M. Collado and celebration of IC's 125th anniversary to Commencement Eve Concerts and a 2019 Bob Dylan show.
No matter which way the game goes on Sunday, Ed and his siblings might have the chance to pull off a championship a few months from now in the sport known as football to the rest of the world, but which Americans call soccer. The Glazer family also owns England's Manchester United Football Club, with Ed serving on the team's board of directors. Man United currently sits in second place in the Premiere League—the top level of football play in England—with a chance to add to its record 13 league titles.
This article originally appeared on Ithaca College Athletics' site on Feb. 5.
