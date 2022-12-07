The fight to stop an eviction of the residents at 417 S Aurora St. has taken many twists and turns over the past several months. The Tompkins County Sheriff's Department was set to carry out the eviction on December 9, but the Ithaca Tenants Union has announced that the Sheriff has decided to postpone the eviction until further notice.
The property is home to Kathy Majors and Jim Lukasavage. It was foreclosed on in June 2021 and sold to Habitat for Humanity of Tompkins and Cortland Counties in August of the same year.
An eviction warrant against the property's residents was sought by Habitat for Humanity in August 2022, but local organizers and attorneys have helped them stay in the home for the meantime after arguing in court that the foreclosure process was improperly conducted.
Emily Turner, an attorney involved in the case told The Ithaca Times, “the city and the county instituted foreclosure proceedings and the city failed to notify all of the title parties.” She continued saying, “if your name is on a deed, you are entitled to notice of a foreclosure. And they did not notify our client who is one of the last members of the Majors family to hold the deed title.”
At the time of the interview, Turner refused to identify who her client was. However the client, Doi Majors, recently told The Ithaca Times that previous attempts to notify her of the foreclosure likely failed because her address has changed several times since she was displaced by Hurricane Katrina in 2006.
Doi Majors is the daughter of the original owner of the property, Richard Majors Sr., who passed away in 2008. Before Richard Sr. passed away he was married to Kathy.
When Richard Majors Sr. died, ownership of the property was transferred to his adult children — his daughter Doi lives in New Orleans and his son Richard Jr. lives in England. Previous reporting incorrectly stated that Richard Jr. was deceased.
In 2009 a land contract was signed between Kathy and the owners of the property stating that she could stay in the house if she made monthly payments to the new owners and kept up on all the taxes and maintenance. Doi said that if Kathy kept up with $280 monthly payments she could pay a lump sum to buy out the rest of the property after two years. However, Doi recently told The Ithaca Times that she only received two monthly payments and hasn’t received any payments from Kathy since as far back as 2010.
Even though Doi was never notified about the foreclosure, the City sent several notifications over the years to addresses that were incorrect. The outcome remains that Doi was never notified about the foreclosure, but since the City can prove they made attempts to notify her the foreclosure process was technically legal.
According to Doi, “I don’t know how they ended up getting the addresses that I had after I had come back to the city of New Orleans after the storm, but for what I understand they were sending notifications to the address that I had 20 something years ago.”
As a result of this mix-up, the court granted the residents roughly two months to raise enough money to repay Habitat for Humanity for what they have spent on the property in order for them to remain on site.
The lowest estimate for what it would cost to repay Habitat is around $20,000 but the fundraiser organized by the Ithaca Tenants Union has only raised about $8,490 at the time of publishing. The Ithaca Tenants Union has warned that if the funds aren’t raised to repay Habitat, the organization retains the legal authority to place a lien on the property and take ownership of it anyway.
It’s unlikely that enough money will be raised in time to stop the eviction, and it looks like Habitat for Humanity will obtain ownership of the property. The Ithaca Tenants Union has said that they will be organizing an eviction blockade at Kathy’s home ahead of the scheduled eviction, but since the eviction date keeps getting postponed ITU is rescheduling the event.
In response to the Sheriff postponing the eviction ITU released a statement saying, “We don’t know yet when it will be, but we know that they’re trying to throw us off and we expect short notice. They’ve been trying to wait us out for months to cover up the violence they’re plotting, and we can’t let up now.”
Individuals who want to participate in the blockade can sign up here.
Habitat for Humanity is a multi-billion dollar organization whose mission statement is to achieve “a world where everyone has a decent place to live.” However they are actively trying to evict people from their home in upstate New York during the coldest months of the year. They should be able to cover for their own losses without shaking down poor families for local governments whose resources are already stretched too thin.
However, the current reality is that Kathy and Jim are going to need help finding new housing in the near future. The Ithaca Tenants Union has said that they will use the money they raise to help Kathy afford new housing when she can find it.
On the other hand, it looks like Doi Majors will be unable to regain ownership of her childhood home from Habitat for Humanity once the organization takes ownership of it.
According to Doi, the attorney working on her behalf “gave me the impression that I could buy the house back because Habitat had taken the house and we had not rightly been notified that the house was going into foreclosure.” She continued saying, “he was saying that he was representing me but he was actually representing Kathy because every proposition he gave me included Kathy.”
Doi said that even if she bought the house back and paid all the taxes — which she was prepared to do — Kathy still had to stay there because the attorney said that was one of the conditions that Habitat for Humanity had entered into.
Regarding her interactions with the attorney, Doi said, “I think they’re just trying to help Kathy and they’re using me because I’m the last owner on record.” She continued saying, “they tried to get me to pay the taxes to allow Kathy to stay there longer, but it didn’t work out that way.”
According to Doi, “I am interested in paying the taxes back to get the house but it doesn’t seem like I can do that because Kathy seems to be in the way.”
