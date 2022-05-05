ITHACA, NY -- A process that has been controversial from the start has a new complication as Alderperson Cynthia Brock has requested an ethics investigation from the Tompkins County Ethics Advisory Board into former mayor Svante Myrick for his alleged actions throughout the Reimagining Public Safety process.
Brock brought the issue up to Common Council members at the April 27 City Administration meeting. There was a vote on the City Administration agenda to approve $20,000 — funding for co-leads of the Reimagining task force Eric Rosario and Karen Yearwood, who were allegedly both promised $10,000 by Myrick.
Brock said that Council did not at any point discuss or agree to the payment, adding that there was no approved resolution or budget document that included city payments for the working group.
With that said, Brock’s primary complaints against Myrick include: promise of payment to the task force co-leads without council approval; soliciting funds from outside sources to go toward task force members; the acceptance of Center for Policing Equity’s services pro bono without any assessment into qualifications or motives and without going through council; and his overlapping time as both the mayor and a paid employee of his current organization, People for the American Way. People for the American Way currently employs people whose roles include lobbying for support for the Reimagining Public Safety plan, which Brock identified as a potential conflict of interest.
Below, we’ll break down Brock’s complaints and give Myrick’s response to the accusations.
Promise of payment to the task force co-leads without Council approval
Alderperson Ducson Nguyen noted that they had to face some “uncomfortable truths” that had been uncovered, adding that he wished the money for Rosario and Yearwood had come before Common Council.
“And I wish the process was infinitely more transparent,” he said.
Alderperson George McGonigal, who was on the task force with Rosario and Yearwood, said there was no doubt that they thought they were going to get a stipend.
“I spoke with [Rosario] early on about this,” McGonigal said. “He told me, though he didn’t say a number. I want to know if this was something that Mayor Myrick decided to do? If it was a negotiated amount? I want answers to those questions.”
McGonigal later apologized for not raising a flag about the payments sooner.
However, it became clear throughout the City Administration discussion that McGonigal was not the only one who knew about the agreement to pay Rosario and Yearwood. Human Resources Director Schelley Michell-Nunn also knew about it, and said there was an “internal administrative contract” that existed. Brock also alleged that the contract had been signed by a member of the city attorney’s office and a member of the controller’s office. City Attorney Ari Lavine denied knowledge of the commitment to pay the co-leads. It was City Administration Chair Rob Cantelmo who eventually questioned it when it was handed off to him for the City Administration Committee meeting vote.
Cantlemo and Brock both pointed out that members working on city working groups have been strictly volunteer.
“It would break precedence to pay ad hoc members,” Cantelmo.
The funding for the co-leads was not approved at the meeting, as committee members expressed their disappointment in the “errors of judgment” and want to get questions answered before moving forward.
Soliciting funds from outside sources to pay working group members
In addition to the co-leads, Brock alleges that other members of the working group were paid as well. The funds reportedly include $10,000 from the Park Foundation to pay the co-chairs and $25,000 from the Dorothy Cotton Institute to pay $10,000 to the co-chairs and an estimated $12,000 to the members of the working group who were not employees of the city at $2,000 each, and $3,000 to the subcommittee members who were employees of the city at $500 each.
There’s concern that if outside organizations were paying for the work to be done, it’s possible there was an influence in the selection of working group members and influence over the opinions and performance of the members.
According to the City of Ithaca’s “City Gifting and Solicitation Policy” the city is allowed to accept donations and gifts of goods, services or funds. The policy states that if goods, services or funds are donated for a purpose that is limited to the purview of a single city department, then the donation may be accepted by the mayor upon the advice of the city attorney’s office. If the goods, services or funds are donated for a purpose that falls under the purview of multiple city departments, the donation must be accepted through a resolution of Common Council. Additionally, acceptance by the mayor of Common Council is not required when a private entity makes an unrestricted donation of funds to the city.
However, Brock’s concern is that the funds were not just donated but were sought out by Myrick.
“We have processes that prohibit officials from soliciting funding from soliciting funding from third parties,” she said. “That is clearly understood and yet this was done in this way to provide funding for working group members and chairs. $55,000 for services of a working group is astounding to me. In addition, we have a person who went out and solicited services that were donated to the city that helped guide city work.”
Brock questioned if Myrick ever wondered if the funding sources had ulterior motives or if there was a conflict of interest.
The city policy states clearly that “city departments, employees and officers have no authority, and it is against public policy, to solicit donations/gifts on behalf of the city.”
Accepting Center for Policing Equity’s services pro bono
The city and county both worked with the Center for Policing Equity (CPE) from the beginning of the Reimagining Public Safety process, which originally led to the 19 recommendations presented in Feb. 2021. The city task force continued to work alongside CPE as it delved into specifics on recommendation one, which was the creation of the Department of Community Safety.
Brock questioned the appropriateness of the city using unpaid services that would be expected to result in legislative changes — the vote to create the Department of Community Safety and hire a civilian commissioner to oversee it. Brock said it’s estimated that the services donated to the city would likely cost about $700,000.
There was an interview with CPE’s founder last summer in which he relayed he had spoken to Myrick about dismantling the Ithaca Police Department prior to the organization’s work with the city or county and Myrick agreed. Brock expressed concerns about that, as well as the fact that no review was done by Council into CPE’s expertise or qualifications.
If the city was hiring a consultant like CPE for a project like Reimagining Public Safety, there would have to be a request for proposals. Interested parties would then submit their proposals and qualifications, and the decision of who the city would work with would be made that way. Because the services of CPE were free, they did not go through this process.
Simultaneous work as the mayor and an employee of People for the American Way
Brock alleges there’s a conflict of interest in Myrick’s work with People for the American Way (PFAW) while he was the mayor. Myrick announced in January he would be resigning from the city to take the executive director position at PFAW, however he had been working with the organization for years beforehand (which was known and not a fact he hid).
Brock points to the fact PFAW hired multiple organizers seemingly to lobby for the passage of the Reimagining Public Safety legislation. The PFAW employees form a group called “Ithacans for Reimagining Public Safety” and have written op-eds and started a community group to support the legislation.
The city’s ethics code does state that city officials and city employees “must exercise their official duties solely in the public interest and must avoid actual conflicts of interest to the greatest extent possible.” It adds that city officials and employees should also avoid circumstances which compromise their ability to make impartial judgments solely in the public interested and should avoid even the appearance of conflict of interest.
“No city official or city employee shall knowingly take any action or incur any obligation of any nature which is in conflict with or might reasonably tent to conflict with the proper discharge of his or her duties on behalf of the City of Ithaca,” the policy states.
Council reaction
“This whole situation is deeply disturbing,” Brock said. “Like everyone has mentioned, this really undermines the integrity of the entire process.”
Indeed, most Council members seemed to struggle between their respect for Myrick. Yearwood and Rosario, and the fact that these accusations undoubtedly taint the entire Reimagining Public Safety process.
Alderperson Jorge Defendini said he doesn’t think any of the accusations should take away from the work that Rosario and Yearwood did, but that he is concerned about the optics of the process being non-transparent and agenda-driven when “that’s not what it was.”
Alderperson Jeffey Barken agreed that the process was lacking transparency and that Council must figure out exactly what happened and how before moving forward.
“I don’t think there was a characterization of ill intent, I think there is a characterization certainly on the part of the former mayor to run aside processes that went around the normal workings of Council,” Barken said. “I’m grateful [Brock] has initiated this to find out where these internal attributes of our government failed.”
Brock did say that she doesn’t believe there was ill intent on the part of Rosario and Yearwood, but that she does “believe we had a mayor that went rogue.”
“I have the deepest respect for our chairs and working group members, but with regards to the actions of [Myrick], this is inappropriate,” she said. “This taints the entire process and it’s indefensible, frankly.”
McGonigal said that Myrick “made some poor choices,” but that he’s not convinced he had bad intentions either.
“But we need to find out what happened,” he said.
Acting Mayor Laura Lewis issued a statement on Friday, April 29, stating that she is "concerned by the failure across the past year to consult with Common Council and by the prospect of third-party financial influence on the city's Reimagining Public Safety process."
She added that she will ensure a thorough investigation to establish "a clear picture of facts."
This is an evolution from her statements at the City Administration meeting, at which she said she didn't want to ignore the issues but did want to move forward.
Myrick’s response
In an interview on April 28, Myrick pushed back on claims that any of the aforementioned actions were unethical or wrong. He said he could think of “hundreds of instances” in which the city collaborated with an organization without asking for Common Council’s permission. He cited a city partnership with a group of Cornell students to create the city’s Snow Angels app.
“We work with other organizations all the time,” he said. “It’s when you’re going to give them a ton of money — that’s when you go to Council to make sure that can’t be better spent elsewhere.”
He added, “It’s perfectly ethical if you can get an organization like CPE to work pro bono.”
While Brock, and other Council members, maintained it was unusual to pay members of a city working group, Myrick said it was more akin to paying consultants for a project.
“If we bring in an organizational expert, which [Rosario] and [Yearwood] are, from like, Rochester, we would pay them $150,000 to do what they did,” Myrick said.
He also said there was a $30,000 threshold for when the city is required to get council approval for funding.
“We spend those types of money all the time,” Myrick said. “If we send a fire engine to be repaired that’s $15,000 right there.”
Myrick also denied he solicited the donations from the Park Foundation and Dorothy Cotton Institute and said he was approached by the organizations that wanted to support the process.
He also addressed Brock’s concerns about his work with People for the American Way while he was mayor, calling that issue “the weirdest one of them all.”
“You can have outside employment,” he said. “Most elected officials do.”
Myrick said that he ultimately thinks Brock is against the Reimagining Public Safety plan, particularly the civilian oversight, and she’s “fishing for process arguments” to stop it.
“It’s disrespectful to me, it’s disrespectful to the co-leads she’s accusing of being puppets, and it’s disrespectful to the hundreds of people who contributed to this report,” he said. “If she’s going to vote against it […] she should just do it on its merits.”
