ITHACA, NY -- The three Starbucks locations in Ithaca — College Ave., Meadow Street and the Commons — all voted to unionize on Friday, April 8. The votes make Ithaca the first city in the country in which all of its locations are unionized.
The Collegetown location voted 19-1 in favor, Meadow Street voted 13-1 in favor and the Commons location voted 15-1 in favor. The Meadow Street location is also the "youngest" locations to unionize, having just opened one week before unionization efforts began in January.
The Ithaca locations are the 14th, 15th and 16th stores to unionize so far.
Full story coming soon.
