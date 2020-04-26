As a result of an announcement this weekend by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, COVID-19 testing will be made available to all essential workers in the state.
Previously, testing was only available to someone "because they are symptomatic or have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19."
"As many essential workers are still interacting directly with the public, increased testing is vital to stopping the spread of COVID-19," Public Health Director Frank Kruppa said. "This increased testing will allow us to identify positive cases, and reduce potential exposures. Essential workers have been on the front line responding to this crisis, I want to thank all of the essential workers in Tompkins County who are continuing to serve our community during this time."
The list of those who are essential workers and should get tested is now defined at this list, which is kept updated by the state, and anyone who is symptomatic or has come into contact with a person who tested positive.
The process is the same: those who want to get tested can pre-register at cayugahealth.org or call (607) 319-5708. The sampling center at the parking lot outside the Shops at Ithaca Mall, which is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Monday to Friday.
