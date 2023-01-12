Alderperson Ducson Nguyen has announced that he would be seeking re-election to represent the City of Ithaca’s 2nd Ward on the Common Council for one final time.
Nguyen recently said, “I am proud to have worked to bring hundreds of new affordable housing units to Ithaca, rebuild our vital infrastructure, and move us into a new era of sustainability and public safety.”
He continued saying that he wants to “see through the implementation of the Green New Deal and Reimagining Public Safety while continuing to fight for the housing and tenant protections this city needs.”
During his time on the Common Council, Nguyen has served on the working group that produced the Reimagining Public Safety recommendations. He has also been liaison to the city’s Mobility, Accessibility, and Transportation commission, where he has advocated for improvements to pedestrian and bicycling infrastructure such as municipal snow clearing and more bike lanes.
As part of his duties on Common Council, Nguyen serves on the TCAT board and has worked on its selection of a general manager, the bus fleet’s electrification, and a study of fare free transit. He has also been a board member of United Way of Tompkins County since 2017 and is currently co-chairing its 2022-2023 fundraising campaign.
Nguyen also sits on the Community Housing Development Fund’s oversight committee, which helps to fund affordable housing projects throughout the city.
Nguyen added, “This sounds cliché, but it’s true: it’s been the absolute honor of my life to represent my neighbors on the Common Council. It would be a great privilege to continue this important work.”
