Ithaca, NY (14850)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 33F. SSE winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 33F. SSE winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.