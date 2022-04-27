ITHACA, NY -- Alderperson Cynthia Brock has initiated an ethics investigation into former mayor Svante Myrick for his alleged actions throughout the Reimagining Public Safety process. Brock’s primary complaints against Myrick include: promise of payment to the task force co-leads without council approval; soliciting funds from outside sources to go toward task force members; the acceptance of Center for Policing Equity’s services pro bono without any assessment into qualifications or motives and without going through council; and his overlapping time as both the mayor and a paid employee of his current organization, People for the American Way. People for the American Way currently employs people whose roles include lobbying for support for the Reimagining Public Safety plan, which Brock identified as a potential conflict of interest.
Brock announced her request for an investigation by the Tompkins County Ethics Advisory Board into Myrick at the April 27 City Administration meeting.
“This whole situation is deeply disturbing,” she said. “Like everyone has mentioned, this really undermines the integrity of the entire process.”
There was a vote on the City Administration agenda to approve $20,000 — funding for co-leads of the Reimagining task force Eric Rosario and Karen Yearwood, who were allegedly both promised $10,000 by Myrick.
The funding was not approved, as committee members expressed their disappointment in the “errors of judgment” and want to get questions answered before moving forward.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
