With the introduction of millions of dollars in renovations and the impending establishment of an international customs facility, 2020 was supposed to be a year of hope and optimism for the Ithaca Tompkins International Airport as it became a doorway to the world for Ithaca.
Due to the coronavirus outbreak, those sentiments are in a holding pattern for the time being as continued reaction to the coronavirus outbreak hamstrings air travel and people around the country are being discouraged from even driving downtown, much less hopping on a flight. While Airport Director Mike Hall said the plans for a customs facility are temporarily postponed, that shouldn’t be taken as a sign that the facility won’t be coming to the airport whenever it becomes feasible.
“It’s certainly on hold, we couldn’t receive international travelers right now if we were open,” Hall said. “We are going to open that facility at some point in the future, when international travel is deemed to be safe, and there’s no way to speculate about that right now. We have to proceed one step at a time to continue to control the spread of this virus.”
Once the state begins to re-open, Hall said he thinks part of that process might include the determination that international travel is once again safe, and then plans to introduce international passengers to Ithaca would continue advancing. But putting a date on that at this point isn’t possible, he said.
Hall said the airport is seeing about 90 percent less traffic than normal, a stunning number at a glance but in line with how the rest of air travel has been impacted. The national average is about 95 percent less this year than last. According to Hall, the airport was actually outperforming last year’s numbers by 10 percent in January and February before the coronavirus came stateside and warnings about air travel became more widespread, which gives him confidence that the airport had indeed become a more popular destination before forces out of their control took over.
“Traffic is down at the airport, reasonably consistent with the national average,” Hall said. “Travel is just shut down right now, that’s true whether it’s Ithaca or Kansas City. [...] There’s really no discretionary travel and no business travel taking place.”
In the meantime, Hall remains confident that the airport will be able to not only rebound, but act as a catalyst for the recovery the area will need once travel becomes safe and the norm again. He said that’s one of the things that has kept the staff of the airport upbeat, even while they come to work to see the clean, impressive new terminals devoid of people looking to fly.
“In terms of being disappointed, everybody in society is challenged right now, and we have a very positive attitude about this,” Hall said. “We’re projecting determination and strength, and that we want to be part of a solution. When the time comes for us to play a major role in the recovery of our economy, we’re ready to do it. That’s what keeps people going through these difficult times.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.