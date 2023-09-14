The Ithaca Tompkins International Airport (ITH) has announced Airport Community Day and the Runway 5K will be held on Sunday, September 17, for the first time since 2019.
Runners of all abilities are invited to join in and experience the airport runway on foot. The race will begin promptly at 8:00 AM, registration will be open at 7:00 AM, and the race will finish by 9:00 AM. East Hill Flying Club will provide a pancake breakfast from 7:00 AM to 1:00 PM, and the event will offer additional family-friendly activities.
Airport Director Roxan Noble shared, “This is the first time we will be holding Airport Community Day since
2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and we are thrilled to bring this wonderful event back to
our community.” Noble added, “I’d like to thank our amazing sponsors and community partners for their
support and can’t wait to welcome our community back to the Airport in September.”
In light of the nation’s critical pilot shortage, this year, all proceeds from the Runway 5K will benefit a
scholarship fund for pilots to attend flight training school. The goal is to raise $50,000 to rectify this immediate need impacting travelers throughout the country. For more information regarding sponsorship opportunities, please contact Chris Stephany at cstephany@tompkins-co.org.
Pre-registration tickets for $25 are available until September 5 and include a special Runway 5K t-shirt. Day-oftickets are $30.00 and are available from 7:00 AM to 7:45 AM. Packet pickup for all tickets is at 7:00 AM. To register for the 5K or to donate to the pilot scholarship fund, please visit: runsignup.com/Race/NY/Ithaca/IthacaTompkinsRegionalAirportRunway5k
The Runway 5K is welcome to the following age groups: 1-14, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, & 70+. The first male and female overall will receive a $250.00 travel voucher (rebate with proof of travel) toward airfare from ITH. On the day of the race, there will be free parking in the airport terminal’s short-term parking lot.
