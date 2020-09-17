ITHACA, NY − The COVID-19 pandemic has greatly impacted families and employers in Tompkins County and as caregivers re-enter the workforce, many are in need of immediate childcare assistance.
The Ithaca Tompkins International Airport (ITH) and the Ithaca Marriott Downtown on the Commons have started the Moment of Movement: Giving Our Youth a Flying Start fundraiser to benefit United Way of Tompkins County and the Ithaca Youth Bureau in an effort to meet family needs.
All proceeds from the fundraiser will go towards providing childcare and enrichment activity resources to families who need them, as well as improve workforce retainment. The event will be a virtual workout held on the airport's tarmac Sept. 26 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
"Childcare during a pandemic isn't the same as what we typically experience," said Sue Dale-Hall, CEO of the Child Development Council. "The needs are changing every day. Parent’s work schedules, school schedules, and quarantine gaps in schedules and safety protocols, put even more pressure on an already taxed childcare system.”
Dale-Hall also said that the facility has received increased inquiries into their childcare offerings during the pandemic. “We are getting calls every day from parents who are desperate for childcare. We want to provide parents a leg up during this challenging time and help them find safe early learning opportunities they can afford so they can go back to work. "
On the 26th, fifty community leaders will participate in the workout on the tarmac while adhering to New York State social distancing guidelines, while others are encouraged to take part in the live-streamed workout at home.
“ITH is thrilled to host the event which is meeting a critical need in our community,” ITH Airport Manager Mike Hall said.
The goal of the fundraiser is to raise $100,000 to be donated to the two not-for-profits which will benefit local families who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Those who wish to contribute to the fundraiser may choose to donate to either one or both causes.
Friends of the Ithaca Youth Bureau is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting the Ithaca Youth Bureau programs. Donations made will support scholarships for children of all ages to participate in a variety of recreation and leisure programs. United Way of Tompkins County supports program funding for supervised learning opportunities for youth, including programs supporting remote learning, “after school” activities, and recreational and enrichment programs.
it also supports the Child Development Council Emergency Scholarship Fund which provides support for low wage earners when they face unexpected household expenses.
The Ithaca Marriott is a sponsor of the event. Cathy Hart, Manager of the Ithaca Marriott Downtown on the Commons, said “The Ithaca Marriott is honored to actively participate in the Moment of Movement in support of our local youth and families. The children of our community need our unity and strength like never before,”
For more information about the fundraiser and virtual workout, please visit flyithaca.com/momentofmovement. If you are interested in making a contribution to the fundraiser, please visit www.uwtc.org/momentofmovement-GIVE or call 607-500-GIVE.
