Ithaca Fire Department extinguished a blaze at Tompkins County Department of Recycling & Materials Management, 160 Commercial Ave, after paper products reportedly caught fire Monday afternoon.
No injuries were reported and the incident lasted approximately an hour.
The recycling center closed early on Monday while Ithaca Fire Department battled the fire. Regularly scheduled operation resumed this morning, Tuesday, Nov. 10.
in a press release, Tompkins County Director of Communications Dominick Recckio stated that " the Department will release further public information on recycling safety and hazardous materials."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.