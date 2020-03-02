A former Ithaca Police Department officer who alleged he was fired as retaliation for complaints that he was discriminated against as a white man in the department has settled with the City of Ithaca for $420,000.
The settlement comes after a decade of litigation between the City of Ithaca and the police officer, Chris Miller.
The settlement, confirmed by the City of Ithaca and A.J. Bosman, Miller’s attorney, satisfies Miller’s final claim that the city sought his termination from the police department after he lodged complaints with the Division of Human Rights (DHR) regarding his treatment in the department. In January, the city had been ordered by the U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals to pay Miller $20,000 in damages for IPD’s decision to assign him to the Commons patrol beat, perceived as a demotion, as well as to cover half of his attorney fees stemming from the decade-old lawsuit, which amounted to around $534,000. In total, Miller is set to receive around $970,000 from the city.
“This settlement was a business decision in the best interests of the City and its taxpayers,” Mayor Svante Myrick said in a statement on the settlement. “After nearly a decade of litigation including three federal trials and two appeals, settlement simply became cheaper than continued litigation that showed no signs of letting up.”
Miller’s suit was controversial from the beginning, as he alleged that the City of Ithaca and Ithaca Police Department had retaliated against him for filing a complaint with DHR of workplace discrimination as a white man in 2005, and a subsequent complaint in 2008, according to court documents. The complaint itself—that Miller was passed over for promotion based on his race—was determined to be unfounded. But Miller’s allegation that he was served with a notice of termination as direct retaliation for the complaint was determined to be valid enough that the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission issued him a “right to sue” notice in early 2010, which he then used as part of the basis for his suit later that year which ended in the $420K settlement. According to Bosman, no side has admitted fault in the matter as part of the settlement. At the time of his termination, the city claimed he was being fired for lying about his work history as a police officer in Virginia on his job application to work at IPD, where he was hired in 2000.
The lawsuit and subsequent legal saga has been a 10 year rollercoaster for both the city and Miller; he was initially awarded $2 million in 2012, but a judge then ruled that award was unnecessarily high. In 2015, Miller was awarded $480,000, a decision Myrick said at the time was “astonishingly inappropriate” and which he pledged to continue to fight.
"During the course of Plaintiff’s employment with the City of Ithaca Police Department, as set forth in more detail below, Plaintiff has been subjected to a continuous series of illegal and discriminatory and retaliatory acts, unfair actions, policies, practices, and procedures because of Plaintiff’s race and/or sex and because of his assertion of his contractual, civil and Constitutional rights," Miller's 2010 suit claims.
Miller’s suit experienced some renewed prominence in the last several weeks, as part of his allegations related to IPD officer Christine Barksdale. Miller accused the department of ignoring malfeasance by Barksdale because she is a black woman, part of a larger pattern of dismissing other misconduct by black officers while holding white male officers to a different standard. In January of this year, the City of Ithaca announced that it would be moving to terminate an IPD detective, later confirmed to be Barksdale, for inadequately investigating dozens of cases over the last 10 years. Barksdale’s attorney, Ed Kopko, has indicated they are fighting the firing on the basis of gender and race discrimination and have filed a report with the EEOC. Barksdale had previously filed a report of discrimination against the department with the Division of Human Rights, but her claim was rejected.
Originally, Miller named a litany of other parties in his suit, including former IPD chiefs Pete Tyler, John Barber and Ed Vallely, the Ithaca Police Benevolent Association, IPD, Tompkins County and the City of Ithaca. Gradually, defendants were dismissed from the suit until only the City of Ithaca remained.
