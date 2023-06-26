The AFL-CiO Midstate Central Labor Council has announced that they will be endorsing Robert Cantelmo for Ithaca Mayor, as well as Cynthia Brock, Kris-Haines-Sharp, and Margaret Fabrizio for Ithaca Common Council.
The Midstate CLC represents thousands of hardworking individuals across various industries. The news release announcing the endorsements says they are “proud to announce endorsements of a union strong goup of dedicated candidates who have demonstrated a firm commitment to advancing workers’ rights, championing economic justice, and promiting fair and inclusive policies in the Ciyt of Ithaca.”
The New York State AFL-CIO is the permier voice of labor in the region and is dedicated to its mission to improve the lives of working people and build a more equitable society.
According to the news release, “These candidates have committed to advocating for fair wages, safe working condidtions, access to quality healthcare, and protecting the rights of workers to organize and bargain collectively in the City of Ithaca.” It continues saying, “The have demonstrated an understanding of the challenges faced by the labor community and have shown a genuine willingness to work collaboratively to address those challenges.”
