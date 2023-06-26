Ithaca, NY (14850)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early with heavy thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 81F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.