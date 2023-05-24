The seemingly endless construction along Green Street in downtown Ithaca is getting closer to the finish line as the Asteri project developed by the Vecino Group is scheduled to open sometime in early 2024. The construction is bringing a renewed Green Street parking garage, hundreds of affordable apartments, and a conference center to downtown Ithaca. The project has been in the planning stages since 2016 and is expected to attract 60,000 new visitors to the region each year.
The Executive Director of the Downtown Ithaca Local Development Corporation, Suzanne Smith Joblonski, told the Ithaca Times that the conference center can begin hosting business “once fire and safety systems are installed and functioning properly for the entire facility, including the residential apartments.” Joblonski said that the building is expecting to receive a certificate of occupancy by “January/February 2024.”
According to Joblonski, the total cost of the construction project will be $41.46 million.
Green Street Garage
The reopening of the Green Street parking garage represented the first step in a three phase project including the construction of a 54,000 square foot conference center and 181 residential units.
Following a ceremonial ribbon cutting at the parking garage in September 2022, Mayor Laura Lewis said that the garage will now allow residents and visitors to “easily ride the elevator up and down out of Cinemapolis and easily transition to shopping on the commons or easily be able to get to the Tompkins County Public Library right across the street.”
The garage currently has a total of 268 public parking spaces that opened last September. However, upon completion it will have 334 parking spaces. The facility will also have two elevators which will help in terms of anyone with mobility issues. In addition, there is new motion detector lighting that has been installed to increase energy efficiency which will help the project meet its goal of being the first fully carbon-free conference center in the country.
Fossil-Fuel Free
The building is set to align with the ambitious aspirations of the Ithaca Green New Deal, which has set a goal of achieving a carbon neutral city and electrifying all 6,000 buildings by 2030. Other cities, such as Philadelphia have set similar goals, but have given themselves until 2050 to reach them. Ithaca believes it can reach that mark sooner since it already receives about 80% of its power supply from carbon-free technology like hydroelectric and nuclear power plants, according to the City’s former Director of Sustainability Luis Agguire-Torres.
The conference center’s General Manager Jason Humphrey has said that “energy reduction has been at the forefront of this project from very early on.”
Electrifying the conference center will come as a result of $2 million in federal funding that was announced by U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer in March of 2022. A large part of electrifying the conference will come as a result of the decision to make the center's commercial kitchen all-electric, instead of relying on natural gas which the initial plans called for.
Following the change in plans, President of the Tompkins County Chamber of Commerce and Visit Ithaca, Jennifer Tavares said, “The fully electric kitchen would not be possible without the federal support that the project received, thanks to Senator Schumer.”
A Smart Investment?
Since conversations about the conference center began local officials and community members have voiced concerns about whether or not it was a smart investment. When the pandemic hit, those concerns grew as conferences moved from away from in-person meetings to online options.
During a Planning and Economic Development Committee meeting in January of 2021, former Common Council member Donna Flemming said, “I can’t support agreements that continue to plan for the conference center, which I’ve always thought was a bad idea but now I think is a worse idea than ever.”
Common Council member Cynthia Brock agreed with Flemming saying, “The part of our economy the conference center supports is the hospitality industry, an industry with low wages that is vulnerable to economic ups and downs.” Brock continued saying, “It doesn’t build the type of economy and jobs that we need to add stability and diversity for our residents.”
In response to concerns that the conference center was an irresponsible investment, Ferguson said that because of “financial layers of protection, we determined this was a reasonable and prudent risk for our community to invest in our future.” According to Ferguson, “the conference center will bring new foot traffic to downtown, supporting our hotels, restaurants, shops, services, and entertainment venues.”
Humphrey has said that concerns about the pandemic affecting in-person conferences are “valid” but that “we have seen trends indicating a demand for in person events.” Houghton also mentioned a report from the Center of Exhibition Industry Research which shows that “in 2023, events were only down 10% compared to 2019 and in 2024 it is expected that there will be an increase of 3.5% in events compared to 2019”
Common Council member Ducson Nyugen has said that he is a “huge supporter” of the project because it will bring “rebuilt parking, nearly 200 units of below-market and supportive housing, and a conference center supported by a variety of grants and a room tax that has exceeded expectations in revenue.” According to Nyugen, “the whole project is a miracle.”
He continued saying that he hopes that a similar model of partnership can help the city rebuild the Seneca Street garage “without an outlay of city money.”
Jablonski said “We are working with several interested parties right now and are awaiting specific menu pricing to formally sign contracts.” However, she continued saying that “Until official contracts are signed we are not comfortable quoting numbers of events.”
According to Humphrey, “we projec to to receive over $11 million in new local taxes over a 20-year period and over $8 million in new annual spending.” He continued saying, “These are funds that may have been foregone due to not having ample event space to welcome large conferences and meetings in the past.”
Affordable Housing
Whether or not you think Ithaca needs a conference center, there’s no question that the affordable housing component of the project is highly necessary. The plan calls for at least 140 affordable apartments to be constructed above the conference center. These apartments will be made available to people who make between 50 percent to 80 percent of the area median income.
The Vice President of the Vecino Group, Bruce Adib-Yazdi said that rents are likely to range from $740 to $976 per month for studios, $786 to $1,146 per month for one-bedroom apartments, $942 to $1,455 per month for two bedroom units, and $1,091 to $1,587 per month for three bedroom units. “These may have slight adjustments ahead of lease up, but these are current projections,” Adib-Yadzi said.
These affordable apartments are more necessary than ever in a city that has some of the most expensive housing costs in the state. In fact, a recent survey has ranked Ithaca as the second most expensive small city in the country to rent a one-bedroom apartment and Zillow estimates the median price to rent an apartment to be $1,913 a month.
Funding
The Executive Director of the Downtown Ithaca Alliance, Gary Ferguson said “the conference center is an investment in our community: specifically in the hospitality sector; in downtown; and in Ithaca as a place to visit and host meetings.” Ferguson continued saying that the project “has been set up with layers of financial protection and support, so that it would not be risky to the taxpayer.”
Joblonski said that funding for the conference center has come through partnerships with “several entities committed to its success.” According to Joblonski “a 5% City hotel room occupancy tax is the primary source of funding for the Center.”
Additionally, an agreement between the City of Ithaca and Tompkins County will see the County contribute a 4% of hotel room occupancy tax annually to fund the project. The City, Downtown Ithaca Alliance, and four downtown hotels are also contributing through the Chamber of Commerce Foundation.
The hotels supporting the project are Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hotel Ithaca, and Marriott Ithaca Downtown. Joblonski says that “They have agreed to collaborate and provide funds in support of the conference center through the establishment and maintenance of reserve funds.”
Joblonski continued saying “The City has provided a financial assistance agreement to support the $34 million bond financing for the project. Additional funding includes a $5 million Economic Development Initiative Community Project Funding grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD); $2 million grant from New York State Empire State Development; capital investments by operator ASM Global and the downtown hotel group; and reallocation of mortgage recording tax by the City of Ithaca and Tompkins County.”
Ferguson says that the construction of the conference center is an important factor in putting the City on track to meet the growth expected in the future. “We believe that Ithaca's hospitality industry is important and strong; We believe that downtown Ithaca will be a place people want to visit in the years ahead, we believe in Ithaca as a destination,” Ferguson said.
