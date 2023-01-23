The Board of Directors of the Advocacy Center of Tompkins County today announced that Heather Campbell has resigned as executive director, effective February 1, 2023 after 25 years of service to the agency. Campbell has accepted the position of Deputy Director for the NYS Coalition Against Domestic Violence.
Campbell joined the Advocacy Center in 1997, as a domestic violence advocate. She was promoted to education director in 2001 and has served as the executive director since 2013.
The Advocacy Center’s Board of Directors has begun the search for an interim executive director to provide operational continuity. A national search for a permanent executive director is also underway. The board includes members who are human resource and human service professionals and is well-positioned to conduct the search - with the support of an executive leadership hiring consultant and agency staff.
“Heather’s contributions to the growth and success of the Advocacy Center cannot be overstated,” said Advocacy Center board president, Terri Brace. “Under her leadership, the agency has expanded the range of programs and services and increased staffing. Her success in managing the additional challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, when the need for services was at an all-time high, was essential to the community. I know I speak for the entire board in wishing Heather heartfelt congratulations and best of luck in her new endeavors.”
“The Advocacy Center has been my professional home for over 25 years and I'm so proud of the work that I've been a part of as an advocate, educator, and then executive director. I feel a lot of gratitude to have been a part of expanding services for survivors in our community these last nine years as executive director. I'm also excited for the opportunity to move the focus my professional work to statewide advocacy and technical assistance for other local programs in my new position at the NYS Coalition Against Domestic Violence,” Campbell said.
Details about the executive director position will be posted at the agency website (actompkins.org) soon. Interested candidates are invited to write edsearch@actompkins.org to learn more.
FYI This so-called Advocacy Center does not help women that their Board Members have already raped. I REPEAT: NOT EVEN ALLOWED TO CALL FOR HELP IF YOU ARE A VICTIM OF THEIR CHOSEN BOARD<
