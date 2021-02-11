ITHACA, NY -- Voters in Tompkins County Legislative District 2 can now apply for absentee ballots for the March 23 special election. This election is to fill a vacancy for the vacancy left by former legislator Anna Kelles when she joined the State Assembly. The second legislative district consists of Ithaca City Ward 5 (all districts) and Ward 3, District 1. Voters wishing to vote by absentee ballot may use "temporary illness" as a reason for their application if they are seeking to avoid COVID-19 transmission. Applications may be printed from our website (or on votetompkins.com) or obtained by calling the the Board of Elections office (607-274-5522) and requesting that they be sent by mail.
Completed applications can be mailed to the Board of Elections at 128 E Buffalo St, Ithaca, NY 14850. The last day to postmark an application by mail is March 16. The last day to apply in person at Board of Elections for an absentee ballot is March 22. The last day to postmark a voted absentee ballot or deliver it in person to the Board of Elections is March 23. Ballots with a postmark of March 23 or earlier that are received in the Board of Elections by March 30 will be considered timely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.