Headlines from a number of media outlets around New York State have recently reported that, “Ithaca abandons plans to abolish police department,” even though abolishing the police was never the plan for Ithaca in the first place.
The claim that Ithaca had plans to abolish its police department stems from a 2021 Gentlemen's Quarterly (GQ) article titled, “The Most Ambitious Effort Yet to Reform Policing May Be Happening in Ithaca, New York.” The article claimed that Ithaca was planning on, “abolishing the city’s police department as currently constructed and replacing it with a reimagined city agency.”
In the article, former Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick explained his original plan to reimagine public safety which proposed replacing the city’s current police department with a, “Department of Community Solutions and Public Safety,” which would consist of, “armed ‘public safety workers’ and unarmed ‘community solution workers,’” who would all, “report to a civilian director of public safety instead of a police chief.” It continued saying that, “Under the proposal, all current officers would have to re-apply for a position with the new department.”
The article caused an eruption of backlash from the Ithaca Police Department and set the city’s Reimagining Public Safety plan off on a shaky start. However, in the years since this article was published the city has worked to refine the goals of its Reimagining Public Safety Plan. As a result, it has formed working groups and special committees that were designed to find common ground between communities that want to see police reform take place and the police themselves.
The work has been imperfect and plagued by setbacks relating to ethical concerns regarding conflicts of interest — many of which have been substantiated — but nowhere in the official Reimagining Public Safety Work Plan did it ever call for actions such as abolishing the police.
Instead, the work plan has called for five recommendations to be implemented as a way to reform the way policing is done in the community. The recommendations are as follows:
- Develop a crisis co-response team that will: co-respond with law enforcement as appropriate; connect individuals and families with appropriate services; and work with the City’s Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion (LEAD) team;
- Establish Deputy City Manager position to create a holistic public safety response approach, oversee the City’s public safety divisions; create a pilot program with PBA to identify call types than can be safely transferred to non-law enforcement response; and implement strategies to build relationships between officers and community organizations;
- Maintain and support progressive change in the Ithaca Police Department
- Strengthen accountability systems within the organization by adopting and implementing whistleblower protections and resources and training for Community Police Board members;
- Creation of review and reporting structures that enhance and re-affirm that people feel they are being treated with dignity, fairness, and respect.
The work plan and the recommendations were adopted by the Ithaca Common Council during a meeting in April, signifying progress in the Reimagining Public Safety process that has been long awaited among the community.
To say that the city has just now decided not to abolish the police is incorrect. The claim that the city has been moving in the direction of abolishing the department is based on one story from 2021 — instead of the actual work being done by the working groups and special committees that have been tasked with reimagining public safety.
The work plan also clarified that, “The Ithaca Police Department (IPD) will continue to be named the Ithaca Police Department and will continue to be a City department led by a Chief of Police with full authority over the department.” And that, “Ithaca Police Officers will continue to be called police officers and will not lose their jobs or their rank.” It continued saying that, “It must be acknowledged that reimagining public safety in the City of Ithaca cannot succeed without an adequately staffed police department.”
It was this part of the work plan that prompted the President of the Ithaca Police Benevolent Association, Thomas Condzella, to say in a press release that, “The nightmare is finally over, we’re working together, rebuilding, and hiring.”
Along with reassuring the Ithaca Police Department that it would not be abolished, Mayor Laura Lewis issued an internal memo to the department on April 7 outlining a number of projects City Hall is working on to rebuild its relationship with IPD.
Among those projects are the construction of a new public safety facility, which would be roughly 40,000 square feet and come at an estimated cost of $20 million. The memo says that, “Common Council has authorized funding for land acquisition for a new Public Safety facility. The City is working on acquisition of a 2-acre site.”
In addition, the memo says that, “The City has submitted a request for approximately $1 million in federal earmark funds to cover the purchase of new technology for the department including radios for vehicles, portable radios, license plate readers, and an extension of the Commons Security Cameras system to include most of State Street.”
The memo also explains efforts to negotiate a new labor contract, hire a permanent Chief of Police and fill vacancies that have left the department short staffed for years.
As a result, Condzella has said “The current City Administration has made it clear to the PBA, they’re committed to working with us to obtain a successor labor agreement, they’ve recognized our rights as workers.” He continued saying, “They’re committed to supporting us and helping us recruit new officers by making IPD a stable and attractive place to work again. We’re finally moving forward together and IPD is here to say.”
Condzella has thanked officers who stayed with the department through the contentious reimagining public safety process and organizations such as the New York State AFL-CIO, Police Conference of New York (PCNY), New York State Union of Police Associations (NYSUPA), Central New York Area Labor Federation AFL-CIO, Midstate Central Labor Council AFL-CIO, for their support.
“The outpouring of support from our brothers and sisters in labor across the state and country has been truly humbling, we’ll never forget it,” said Condzella.
