Every seat on the City of Ithaca’s Common Council is up for grabs in this year’s election, and candidates have begun to announce their campaigns to fill the void that will be left on the Common Council when the clock strikes midnight on December 31st, 2023.
In January, current Second Ward Alderperson Ducson Nguyen announced that he would be seeking re-election to the Common Council for one last four-year term. Phoebe Brown, currently occupies the two-year term for the Second Ward, but has been endorsed by the New York Working Families Party to run in Ithaca’s First Ward as a result of redistricting.
The race to fill the position left by Brown will see current Fifth Ward Alderperson Kris Haines-Sharp run against former city commission chair and community organizer Aryeal Jackson.
Haines-Sharp was recently appointed to fill the seat formerly occupied by Mayor Laura Lewis. The seat had been vacant since Lewis formerly obtained the title of Mayor.
Haines-Sharp said that she has lived in the current 5th Ward for more than two decades, but that she will be running for election in Ithaca’s newly drawn Second Ward as a result of redistricting. “I raised my family here and have dug deep roots in this place I call my home,” said Haines-Sharp.
She continued saying that her campaign for Common Council “is the culmination of my years as a parent, community member, teacher and school administrator. I have been privileged to connect and work with a wide range of community and city organizations and services.”
Since being appointed to the Common Council, Haines-Sharp has served on various city and community boards. In her role as Alderperson, she serves on City Administration and is the Council liaison to the GIAC Board, the Community Housing Development Fund Oversight Committee and the Ithaca Landmarks Preservation Committee.
According to Haines-Sharp, “I learn something new every day as I believe strongly in researched and informed decision making…I am a strong proponent of healthy and respectful dialogue and am committed to listening to all voices.”
If elected, Haines-Sharp has said that she will prioritize the Reimagining Public Safety recommendations and the goals of the Ithaca Green New Deal. She has also pledged to work on behalf of both landlords and tenants and wants to see affordable housing in neighborhoods that meet the needs of city residents.
“I am running because I want Ithaca to be a city where residents are able to live long term, young people are meaningfully engaged and heard, and city workers are supported for their commitment to a vibrant and well-functioning Ithaca,” said Haines-Sharp.
Former city commission chair and community political organizer Aryeal Jackson has also announced her campaign to represent the two-year term for Ithaca’s new 2nd ward.
In her campaign announcement Jackson said, “As a mother, business owner and renter, I’m running because I care deeply about the lived experiences of the individuals and families in this city.”
Jackson served as the chair of the city’s Public Safety and Information Commission until 2019. She has worked as a project manager, communications strategist and journalist in both print and local public radio.
In her years as a community organizer, Jackson worked with candidates to focus on action. According to Jackson, “When we enact people-informed policy the result is a better quality of life for everyone.” She continued saying, “My coalition is broad, but my foundational positions are consistent: progress, solutions, equity and anti-racism.”
Jackson said that if she is elected to represent the Second Ward she “will insist on a living wage for all workers.” Jackson says that she is “prepared to help create policies that address housing issues that are impacting everyone from renters to seniors while standing firm with the Black and Brown communities displaced by gentrification and bias.”
“We need action and implementation of Ithaca’s Green New Deal and Reimagining Public Safety. With my experience and bold approach the 2nd ward will have a strong voice,” said Jackson.
