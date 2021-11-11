ITHACA, NY -- Growing up in South Africa during the apartheid era, Mariette Geldenhuys saw “firsthand every single day how injustice oppressed people.” She has since dedicated her life to fighting for justice as an attorney.
Geldenhuys now runs her own law firm in Ithaca, where she focuses heavily on another oppressed group, working to protect LGBTQ+ rights and prevent discrimination.
“That’s something I’ve been very passionate about,” she said.
Geldenhuys studied law in her native South Africa and then in England before coming to Ithaca in 1987 to begin her career. She worked with another attorney before passing the New York State Bar Exam in 1989.
Geldenhuys said she’s seen things change dramatically for women in the legal profession since she started law school in South Africa, where there were only six women studying to become lawyers.
“Some jobs were not even open to women,” she said. “Job recruiters who came to campus that I met with, even though I had good academics, told me not to even bother applying. So that’s the environment in which I started my legal career.”
When she came to Ithaca there were still very few women practicing as lawyers, however Geldenhuys said she’s seen that change.
“The overt sexism has diminished, but I think women still have unique struggles in the legal profession and it’s really important that women support each other,” she said.
Despite the progress being made, Geldenhuys said sexual harassment is still a real issue, especially for younger women. There’s also the expectation in larger firms of unrealistic hours where work-life balance is impossible, leading to many women leaving the field.
“The working environment isn’t conducive to living a balanced life,” she said. “That affects both men and women, but it’s still culturally true that women bear children and have the majority of the responsibility of child rearing.”
Geldenhuys worked at a number of other firms, where she said she was lucky to have good mentors to teach her. But by 1996 she was ready to strike out on her own.
“It was scary,” she said. “I didn’t know how it would go. As an immigrant, I didn’t have a safety net.”
However, she found that the transition with clients was smooth, and her office manager Allison Myers, who has been with her since 1992, helped make things easier.
“We’re a team, and I don’t think we could have done it without her collaboration,” Geldenhuys said.
She added that, like anything, there are pros and cons to owning your own business. For instance, she doesn’t have a salary, but she appreciates the flexibility of owning her own firm.
“It’s a learn as you go,” she said. “But don’t watch the numbers every second. Look at them with a longer view over an arc of time.”
Since opening her own firm, Geldenhuys has transitioned away from more traditional litigation and into collaborative law or mediation. She focuses on alternate dispute resolution where she mediates parties in a respectful way.
“That’s been a very life changing and enriching shift for me,” she said. “We’re committed to practicing law as peacemaking.”
