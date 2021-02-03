ITHACA, NY -- Joe Sammons will continue serving residents of Tompkins and Cortland Counties as the eighth executive director of Hospicare & Palliative Care Services.
Sammons, who succeeds Kimberly De Rosa, is scheduled to join Hospicare Feb. 15. Former County Administrator Joe Mareane stepped in as interim executive director after De Rosa left the nonprofit in September 2020.
The Board of Directors of Hospicare made the announcement earlier this month. Betsy East, president of the Hospicare Board of Directors, said Sammons has a strong background in managing community-based nonprofit health organizations such as Hospicare.
"We’re so excited that Joe has agreed to join us,” East said. “He has such extensive experience in healthcare leadership and has been successful in leading all of those organizations forward with strategic thinking and great listening.”
Currently, Sammons is the executive director of Challenge Workforce Solutions, the largest provider of training, vocational services and employment for people with disabilities and other barriers in Tompkins County. Prior to joining Challenge in November of 2015, Sammons served as the president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of the Southern Finger Lakes.
Sammons intends to translate his experience creating partnerships and funding strategies to Hospicare.
“All leaders have to be careful to make sure that we're willing to relearn and be open to how each organization is different,” Sammons said. “Hospicare will have a different set of problems, but there are similar patterns that you see — staff are deeply committed to providing compassionate care to people, so they can live with dignity, no matter what their circumstances. And that's what Hospicare does and wants to keep doing.”
Sammons said his first priority at Hospicare is to protect the health and safety of staff members.
“We need to first of all take care of the clinicians and staff,” Sammons said. “One of the good things about COVIDis we're beginning to recognize the heroism that goes into healthcare every day, but it would be much more important for those of us who are stewards of those staff to find ways to really take care of them.”
Sammons also plans to expand Hospicare services to underserved populations across Tompkins and Cortland Counties.
Both Sammons and East say they look forward to working together to provide quality palliative and hospice care, and grief support.
“It's so life-affirming, this work,” Sammons said. “At a time when patients and their families are in a place of fear, Hospicare moves them to a place of love.”
Sammons stays active in the community while living in Cayuga Heights with his wife Mary Schiavone and their son Julian Sammons. Since moving to Ithaca in 2008, Sammons has joined the Tompkins County Human Services Coalition, the Tompkins County Chamber of Commerce, the Tompkins County Workforce Development Board, and Ithaca Rotary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.