ITHACA, NY -- When Nicole Pagano describes what it was like to run Green Street Pharmacy, you can tell that she’s talking about more than owning a store. She’s talking about what it’s like to form a community.
“[The pharmacy] was part of people’s day,” Pagano said. “It was a place where people who felt like they didn’t belong in other places felt like they belonged.”
It is these familiar faces that Pagano will miss most. On Facebook on Dec. 21, Pagano announced that Green Street Pharmacy will be closing down. Patients who still have refill prescriptions with Green Street Pharmacy have had their records moved to the local Walgreens on South Meadow Street, where they can pick up their remaining medications.
Pagano said that while she and her husband tried everything to keep the store open — selling bus tickets, opening an old-fashioned soda fountain, even taking out loans on her and her husband’s 401(k) — the pharmacy had not been profitable for years.
“A pharmacy is different from other businesses where I don’t get to set my own prices,” Pagano explained. “If you come in with a prescription that costs $500, your insurance company might only pay $400 for it, so immediately we lose $100. The busier we became the more money the pharmacy lost.”
However, not providing people with the prescriptions they needed, whatever the cost, was not an option for her. “I became a pharmacist to help people,” Pagano said. At the same time, Pagano recognized her role as a pharmacist as being far more than someone who provided people with medications. In her eyes, treatment was also through conversations and connections. She recounted a story of a man who had been addicted to drugs since a young age and came into the store looking very agitated, paranoid and scared. When he asked Pagano, who he had come to know, if she could help him, she immediately reached out to local organizations that were able to get him the help and support he needed.
“A year or two later I saw him on the street, and he looked so great,” Pagano said. “He was out there waiting for a bus and he said, ‘Do you know this is the first time in my adult life not on probation?’ He had been substance-free for almost two years.”
Karen Gonta, who was a caseworker for several years at Tompkins County Mental Health Services, stated that “it is not an exaggeration to say that [Pagano] saved lives.”
“She noticed when one of my clients in her store was struggling or being victimized, and always did everything she could that was appropriate and legal to help them,” Gonta said. “[Pagano] also spent hours and hours advocating with insurance companies on behalf of her patients. No other pharmacist that I have ever worked with or gone to has done this.”
In the future, Pagano stated that she is looking for other job opportunities in Ithaca and hopes to continue to find ways to help support those who are most vulnerable. “I don’t know what’s going to happen yet,” she said. “But I know it’s going to be incredible.”
Through the comments on Pagano’s Facebook post, you can tell how many people she’s touched. Alongside a professional connection with the pharmacy, Gonta mentioned how Pagano also hired her daughter for her first job. She thanked Pagano for serving as a valuable mentor for young women and for helping give her daughter confidence.
“Its closing is such a loss,” Gonta said. “No corporate retail pharmacy, or even any other business that I know of in Ithaca, can come close to providing the kind of experience and mentorship that [Pagano] made it a priority to provide in her pharmacy.”
Philippa Chun, a local resident, noted how she also enjoyed supporting the pharmacy as both an independent and woman-owned business, as well as it’s convenience. “I didn't have a car for years and it was the only pharmacy downtown within walking distance,” Chun stated.
“It did really feel like a community place, like someplace you’d go to see people you know, or where you’d be recognized by the staff there,” said Chun. “I can’t think of anywhere else in Ithaca where the staff welcome you by name. It was a very special place.”
Pagano was blown away by all the support and messages she’s gotten and says that “the love they felt from me was just me giving back the love I had already received from them.” Getting emotional, she says she hasn’t found the right words to respond to all the comments on her post yet, but wanted to thank everyone for supporting her and the pharmacy these past eleven years.
“They changed me and made me better, and I am so appreciative they trusted me for their most personal moments in life,” she said. “I just feel truly lucky for having experienced that.”
