ITHACA, NY -- Trains are not the only locomotives zipping down the Ithaca Central Railroad.
On June 19, the tracks hosted an unusual guest: a group of railroad hobbyists traveled from Ithaca to East Waverly in a caravan of restored rail speeders. The hobbyists, who personally own these retired rail speeders, are members of the North American Railcar Operators Association (NARCOA).
The organization was established in 1986 and currently boasts over 1,400 members. By making agreements with railroads, NARCOA has gained access to thousands of miles of tracks and leads rail speeder excursions in Canada, Mexico and the United States for its enthusiastic hobbyists.
In the 1900s, railroads utilized these rail speeders as a means of transportation for its workers, hauling them to areas in need of inspection and repair. Since the late 1950s, however, the use of these motorcars has since been phased out by more efficient modes of maintenance transportation.
Robert Piligian and James Mead coordinated the recent rail speeder excursion in Ithaca through the Eastern Railcar Association, an affiliate— or “chapter”— of NARCOA. After Piligian and Mead showed proper accreditation and insurance, Michael Cooper, the general manager of the Ithaca Central Railroad, granted the members permission to use the tracks.
Piligian stressed that safety is one of the organization’s paramount concerns.
“We're very safety conscious,” he said. “We're out to have fun, don't get me wrong, but safety is our number one.”
In order to become a member of NARCOA, individuals must take and pass an operator’s test based on the organization’s comprehensive rulebook. After passing the test, all individuals must purchase insurance for their motorcars through the NARCOA organization. The insurance covers the operator, affiliate, NARCOA, and the host railroad, assuming liability for any unforeseen — but rare — incidents.
“If an incident occurs, our insurance kicks in to cover all the different entities involved,” he said. “In fact we issue a certificate of insurance to the host railroad that covers them while we're on their property so they don't have the liability. Liability is assumed by our insurance company.”
Before any excursion, the coordinators carefully plan their trips and take note of any specific requests made by the railroad operators regarding traffic crossings, for example.
Once the approval process was complete, 22 NARCOA members gathered on June 19 to begin their 95-mile round trip. Lined up on the Ithaca Central Railroad, the repurposed motorcars hailed from Massachusetts, Maine, New York, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
Beyond the geographical diversity, the railroad excursions attract people with a wide range of professions and interests.
“We have maintenance people in schools, doctors, lawyers, corporate business owners,” Piligian said. “It's people who are very interested in railroads, but we also have people who really aren't all that interested in railroads but they like touring.”
After a safety briefing, the members began their eight-hour journey, which took them from Ithaca’s Cecil Malone Drive all the way to the former power plant at the far end of the railroad— and then back.
According to Piligian, the speed at which the caravan of motorcars travels varies according to the specific rail conditions requirements set by the host railroad. Although the rail speeders can reach up to 30 mph, the vehicles averaged a speed of 12 mph during the Ithaca excursion, including stops.
Piligian shared that much of the speed decision came down to scenic and safety considerations.
“We didn't want to do much more than 15 [mph] up along the lake because the scenery was so nice,” he said. “Because of safety issues, you have to be able to proceed at a speed where you can stay spaced out and stop on time, and that will change depending on the conditions.”
Along the ride, many individuals came out and waved to the members making their way down the Ithaca Central Railroad. According to Piligian, the railroad was happy with the group’s performance, and invited them back again in the future, an opportunity he will welcome after a “pleasant” experience in Ithaca.
“When you ride down the highway you see people's front yards, but when you ride along the railroad you see people's backyards,” he said. “You see things you would not see from the highway. That railroad is a very scenic railroad, so it was just fantastic.”
Faith Fisher is a reporter from The Cornell Daily Sun working on The Sun's inaugural summer fellowship at The Ithaca Times.
