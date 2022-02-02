ITHACA, NY -- Economic hardships and logistical difficulties brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic have contributed to housing stability issues in Tompkins County, but local housing experts, elected leaders, and labor advocates say the hurdles faced by tenants and homeowners in the area were already quite high.
In the last 10 years, Tompkins County’s housing market has presented herculean challenges for aspiring homeowners and renters alike, according to the County Department of Planning and Sustainability’s latest housing snapshot. The department’s 2020 housing snapshot utilizes the latest U.S. Census data to detail the county’s progress toward fulfilling their housing goals, sets new goals for the near future, and assesses other social issues that affect housing attainment and stability.
For starters, the development of rental and homeownership options are being outpaced by the county’s growth in population. According to federal Census data, Tompkins County’s population grew by 4,176 people, a 4.1% increase from 2010. Megan McDonald, the deputy commissioner of the Tompkins County Department of Planning and Sustainability, noted the county’s housing inventory, not unlike that of other cities in the state, is old.
“We have not seen a lot of single-family for-sale housing development in the county for a very long time. The existing housing stock in our area, and in New York as a whole, is generally older,” she said. “Sometimes things need a lot of rehabilitation and repair, and those homes are actually not occupied for a period if they need renovation.”
Expanding the county’s housing catalog, McDonald said, can prove costly.
“I think there are a lot of factors that go into that,” she said. “It is unfortunately very expensive to build units here both for sale and rental. Those prices have been climbing and the pandemic has impacted them even more. We have seen a lot of jumps in terms of material and building costs.”
In December, The Albany Times-Union reported that construction materials such as lumber have become three or four times more expensive than they were 21 months ago.
Expanding housing offerings in the county should largely be driven by a parallel influx in population, the study suggests. There was an increase of close to 9% in the number of households in Tompkins County from 2010 to 2020, but only a nearly 4% increase in population during that decade.
Newly-appointed Chair of the Tompkins County Legislature Shawna Black, D-Town of Ithaca, said many developments are back on track despite struggling logistical issues brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The problem [continues to be] land, building costs, and materials that are at an all-time-high after the pandemic,” she said. “This is in part due to the national shortage of supply, but we also have a shortage of skilled laborers”
McDonald said the expenses incurred by building new housing, without financial assistance or subsidies, can disincentivize developers from jumping into the construction process.
“Unfortunately, building a single-family house is so expensive that it is above the price-point a lot of the would-be-buyers are seeking, there is no profit margin to actually cover the costs of building new homes,” she said.
The uncertain profitability of building single-family homes, McDonald said, can lead to developers opting to address housing needs through more high-density rentals.
“[Rentals] frankly make more sense because our rents are relatively high and that is an income stream that you can continue to receive year after as a landlord,” she said. “In addition to the recurring income stream that rental provides, if you're building multi-family homes, a lot of times there are cost savings and efficiencies that scale up when you can build a property that has a bunch of units.”
In Ithaca, Tompkins County’s seat, city officials say 74% of the population lives in rental homes.
The tight housing market affects middle and lower income people in different ways. Lower income residents struggle to afford rent, or find an affordable unit without becoming rent-burdened, a status defined by federal officials and designated for households where at least 30% of the total income goes toward covering rent. As of 2020, County Planning and Sustainability Department officials estimate that, according to U.S. Census Data, a household would need to earn $42,880 per year to afford the median rent for a one-bedroom unit in Tompkins County without becoming rent-burdened.
From 2010-2020, the same officials calculated the average annual growth rate for rent prices of a one bedroom apartment is 2.3%. This estimate includes an initial spike of 4% average annual growth rate experienced from 2010-2015 and a steady decline down to 0.6% every year from 2016-2020.
Further, the sector of the county’s economy employing the most people outside of farm labor, dubbed by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) as “leisure and hospitality” occupations, is mostly unable to provide high-enough wages to afford rent without becoming rent-burdened, according to the housing snapshot.
The average hourly wage for a person working in the retail or service industry is $15.84, according to BLS data released in January. This figure slightly exceeds the 2021 living wage calculated by the Alternatives Credit Union and supported by the Tompkins County Workers Center of $15.32. The living wage is supposed to cover the minimum standard of living for a single person, including the cost of a one-bedroom apartment, health insurance through the state’s health marketplace, and taxes. This estimate is detached from the state’s minimum wage, which is $13.20 in upstate New York.
For, Black, addressing housing needs must also be met with improvements to the material conditions of county residents.
“One issue that will need to be addressed is the minimum wage,” Black said, noting some employers have tried to remedy the situation. “Many of the jobs that were offered before the pandemic were minimum wage jobs, and due to the lack of workers we have seen the increase in wages in order to attract workers.”
McDonald concurred with Black’s comments on increasing wages for workers. She added that an expanded housing stock that provides residents with a variety of choices would also go a long way.
“When you have a very low vacancy rate, and it really is a seller’s or landlord’s market, it can be pretty competitive. That tends to drive prices up,” she said. “I think that is where there are some hopes that, as we add to the housing supply, we can at least slow rent increases and hopefully have wages catch up better.”
McDonald noted that, while there are state programs that can help developers subsidize part of the high construction costs for low-income housing, issues with housing affordability are a national trend.
“Unfortunately these are challenges that would ideally be limited in scope, but unfortunately are now becoming pretty prevalent across the country,” she said. “Although there is housing supply being added, there is also a lot of demand built up over time. Unfortunately there is a lot of supply that we are catching up on as well.”
Low wages may also be a decisive factor in what national media has dubbed the “great resignation.” This can be described as a collective, though mostly decentralized, class consciousness trend that has led to workers leaving their jobs for a variety of reasons. Last year, the U.S. Department of Labor reported that a record 4.5 million workers resigned in November. Whether that trend is impacting an unwillingness to work among the local labor force remains to be seen, but local labor organizers seem to think so.
“I think it’s true that people don’t want to give their time and their bodies to jobs that don’t pay what they need to survive,” said Genevieve Rand, a local tenants rights advocate with the Ithaca Tenants Union, and a former labor organizer in the food service industry. “If wages stay stagnant and working conditions don’t improve, I’d hope and expect that more and more people will stand up and say: ‘I’m worth more than this, and you don’t get my labor unless you pay me what I’m worth.’”
Rand’s prescription for businesses seeking to retain and attract a motivated workforce starts with making business information more accessible.
“It is really as simple as giving all employees access to the business’ financial data so everyone can make informed decisions on wages together,” she said. “A business of course can’t pay people more than the money that’s coming in the door, but running things transparently and democratically prevents a situation where some people get more than they need while others don’t get enough.”
Homeownership
Even with more just wages and salaries, Black said, the county can only do so much when it comes to the affordability of housing.
“The county has very minimal ability to affect affordable housing,” Black said, arguing that despite the relative inability to drastically improve housing affordability, the county can rely on tools such as the Community Housing Development Fund (CHDF) to facilitate home ownership and more lenient options for renters.
The CHDF is a partnership between the county, the City of Ithaca, and Cornell University that aims to meet affordable housing needs of county residents. Projects that receive CHDF funding must include housing units deemed affordable for low-income and moderate-income households. Since 2009, the fund has supported the development or rehabilitation of more than 800 units in the county, according to Tompkins County Department of Planning and Sustainability officials. Recipients of this fund were expected to be announced Jan. 31, but have not been updated on the county’s website yet.
The Ithaca Neighborhood Housing Service (INHS) also provides other options toward home ownership. Through its Community Housing Trust (CHT), the organization helps prospective homebuyers with lower incomes afford their first home. Homeowners participating in this program have a 99-year lease on the land, with a small monthly land rent, which lowers the purchase price of the home.
Justina Fetterly, INHS’ strategic communications manager, says the program helps prospective buyers navigate the first obstacle in buying a home in the county: a hefty price tag. On average, CHT homes cost nearly $300,000 to develop, according to the program’s guidelines found on INHS’ website. Homes are then sold for an amount between $125,000-$189,000. Grant funding and other subsidies cover the costs of development.
“Saving up money to purchase a home is nearly impossible when you need a big down payment,” Fetterly said, noting that the organization offers guidance on home buying beyond financial assistance.. “We offer homebuyers guidance with financial education, giving them tips on how to save. They can meet one-on-one with our housing counselors so they can understand the process of purchasing a home and what they need to do to get there, because it's a really overwhelming experience.”
Currently, there are approximately 60 total CHT homes, with 37 units in the City of Ithaca, 22 in the Town of Ithaca, and one unit in the Town of Dryden.
Both of these programs are set to address the increasing median sales price for a home in the county, which according to the 2020 housing snapshot increased by close to 11% from 2019 to 2020. The price went from $230,000 to $250,000 in that time span.
Renters in the county are much more likely to be cost-burdened than homeowners, according to the study, which estimates that 55% of renters are cost-burdened compared to 18% of homeowners.
