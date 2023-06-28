A string of deadly fires in Tompkins County has revealed a disparity in response times between career and volunteer fire departments that can result in catastrophic and sometimes deadly effects.
So far this year there have been at least 120 reports of structure fires according to Tompkins County Emergency Response. A majority of them have been extinguished before extensive damage to people or property has occurred. However, there have been three fires in the county since March where people have lost their lives while waiting for firefighters to arrive on the scene. The fires occurred on March 18 at 200 Lower Creek Road in Etna, April 15 at 506 Hartford Road in Brooktondale, and April 28 at 15 Railroad Street in Freeville.
These tragic events aren’t the result of a negligent fire service, but of the structure of fire service that leaves rural communities reliant on volunteer fire rescue teams because they don’t have the resources to maintain career fire departments. While volunteer first responders are the backbone of emergency services in many communities throughout New York State and the country, relying on volunteers often results in delayed response times that can put public safety at risk.
According to FEMA, “Career departments have a response time standard of 4 minutes or less for the arrival of the first-arriving engine company at a fire suppression incident.” In contrast, “Volunteer departments have variable response time standards based upon several factors, such as their local staffing levels, their demand zone, and the number of miles they need to travel to get to the scene of the incident.”
Tompkins County Emergency Service Fire Coordinator Justin M. Vann has said that there are only two career fire departments in all of Tompkins County. One is the Ithaca Fire Department and the other is at the Tompkins County International Airport. A combination of 16 additional volunteer fire departments are tasked with serving the primarily rural communities that make up the rest of the county.
As a result of being volunteer based, these departments are staffed by individuals who serve their communities without pay, meaning they have to work other full-time jobs to put food on the table and pay their bills.
“Volunteer departments are at the mercy of their membership’s availability. They have to leave their homes or jobs, if allowed by their employer, to respond to their station to get the trucks and equipment necessary to perform the task at hand. Most people work during the day which leads to fewer firefighters being available during those hours,” Vann said.
According to Vann, this is why multiple departments are being requested to assist with large-scale incidents because they don’t know how many people are available. Vann continued saying, “This can cause what is perceived as a delay in response times for volunteer departments.”
As a result of the potential delays caused by inefficiencies in the structure of volunteer departments, many departments develop what Vann described as “predetermined response plans” that call for neighboring departments to provide backup assistance while volunteers work to get to the scene.
This response plan was seen in action at a recent structure fire that occurred on May 18 on Slaterville Road in Brooktondale which destroyed the entire second story of a home. The fire occurred on a Thursday afternoon while many volunteers for the Brooktondale department were working their full-time jobs. Vann said, “The Brooktondale Chief knew his resources could be thin, so he requested Ithaca to respond immediately after his department was dispatched.”
According to Vann, because the Ithaca department has a full-time staff they were “able to get right out the door and to the scene just before the other units.”
The three fatal fires that occurred earlier this year were all responded to solely by volunteer departments. It remains unclear why the response plans mentioned above were not put into action at these fires.
Vann said that “two of them were in the middle of the night or early morning hours when volunteers are at home asleep and have to get up, get out of the house, and to the station,” before arriving at the scene. He continued saying, “This could be seen as a delay but in reality, units were on scene within 10 minutes of being dispatched.” The other deadly fire occurred on a Saturday afternoon and also saw units arrive on the scene within 10 minutes.
According to FEMA, the nationwide 90th percentile response time to structure fires is less than 11 minutes. “While these times may seem delayed, especially by those who are waiting for departments to arrive, they fall around the national average,” Vann said.
Despite achieving response times that fall within the national average, the departments were not able to save the lives of three individuals. Vann has said that the county “extends our condolences to those victims and their families,” and that “being involved in multiple incidents where there has been a loss of life can take a toll on an individual.”
He continued by saying that “being a volunteer firefighter is tough, but the heart and dedication of these individuals to serve their community is strong.”
According to Vann, the number of people who are able or willing to dedicate the time required to become volunteer firefighters is decreasing. He says that this is not a unique issue to Tompkins County but that it’s being seen across New York State and around the country. “I know every volunteer department would welcome more members,” Vann said.
Tompkins County Legislator Lee Shurtleff, who represents the town of Groton, said that staffing volunteer fire departments is a “continuous challenge.” While he says the staffing levels in Groton are “good” and “solid” he said that “a lot of the smaller fire departments and rescue squads, the more rural ones, are really struggling to get numbers.”
According to Shurtleff, rural communities are struggling to adequately staff their volunteer departments as a result of “the transiency of the county changing things a lot in recent years.” He explained that “when I joined the service 35 years ago, a lot of the fire departments had second, third, fourth generation volunteers and families that were deeply rooted in the communities and you see that turning over and it's not quite the same as it was.”
Shurtleff added that the major factor that results in rural communities relying on volunteer departments rather than career departments comes down to the communities “tax base and property tax dollars.”
“In order to have a career department, the payroll that comes with it and the facilities that are needed to house career type people are just beyond what most smaller communities can afford to do,” Shurtleff said.
Shurtleff said that in recent years, Groton has moved towards professionalizing their ambulance service, even though they still rely heavily on volunteers. He said that Groton has hired three full time life support personnel such as paramedics and repair technicians, as well as a “handful of per diem paramedics.” According to Shertleff, payroll for these positions costs the Town and Village of Groton more than $300,000 — which is roughly equivalent to 80% of the ambulance budget.
Despite continuing to rely on volunteers to fill the gaps, Shurtleff says that Groton’s tax base is better able to support the cost associated with moving towards a career ambulance service than towns like Enfield, Newfield, or Danby.
The federal government has grant programs that can assist rural communities to hire more firefighters such as the SAFER grant. However, Shurtleff said that the problem with those grants is that they fund on a one, two, or three year basis and require that communities continue funding the positions themselves after the grant expires. Due to the structure of the grant, “a lot of communities just couldn’t apply because they couldn’t guarantee that they’d be able to continue funding the paid positions after the grant period,” Shurtleff said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.