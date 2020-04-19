Cal Walker is one of the most recognizable members of the Ithaca community, having been involved in a vast array of organizations since first moving to Ithaca from Syracuse in 1977, after being born and growing up in Civil Rights-era Alabama.
“Every organization that I’ve been involved in for a relatively long time -- 43 years, that’s quite a few organizations and quite a few years -- they’ve all had significant impact on me,” Walker said. “Village at Ithaca has been extremely impactful for my home life and for our community, especially with how the organization has been catalytic in helping to expand opportunity and access and equity within the Ithaca City School District.”
Walker’s founding of the Village at Ithaca stands as one of his proudest achievements and one of his most prominent local efforts. The organization’s mission is to develop “strategic community relationships, programs, and services to ensure that all students, particularly Black, Latino/a, low income, and other underserved students.” His interest in youth development, particularly in the education field,
“I am absolutely convinced that each and every child has genius within them, I literally believe that and I know it sounds cliche,” Walker said. “I think that one of the greatest responsibilities of any civilized society is to help young people recognize and nurture and cultivate their gifts, talents and abilities so that they can push themselves to actualize their full potential.”
Walker acknowledges the philosophical nature of that belief, but further notes that from his years of fostering, teaching and tutoring, he insists he saw genius in every single child who passed through his door.
“Admittedly, you may need to look hard to find it,” Walker said. “But I have never found a situation where I have been unable to genuinely see an exciting opportunity to affirm, encourage or to inspire and to point at something that I saw in them that maybe they didn’t see in themselves that they could build on.”
While he is happy about the Village at Ithaca’s impact, Walker said the work that has been most important to him has been he and his wife’s decades as foster parents. They’ve taken in a stunning 52 children over the years, beginning once their own children were starting to age into adulthood. That type of experience is different than founding an organization that helps children, or even from the mentoring that Walker has done extensively; foster kids are there every day, requiring the type of love and attention that any other child would from a parent, and sometimes even more depending on the type of environment the child was in prior to foster care.
Walker’s interest in education extends back to his childhood, and helps fuel his dedication to it now. He recalls a story from high school when a teacher, upon seeing Walker for this first time in her Algebra II class, sent him to the guidance counselor because she had never had a black student in her class before and assumed Walker was in the wrong place.
“For me, that was not the first time, it was just a graphic illustration of a phenomenon that was not new to me, which was that a lot of teachers had low expectations for black kids,” Walker said. “Part of the founding of the Village at Ithaca, even though we didn’t use this language when we founded it in 2002, was the total eradication of the so-called achievement gap, or some people call it teaching gap or learning gap, but these vast disparities in outcomes for students based on race, ethnicity, etc.”
Beyond his normal duties around the community, Walker was also placed in charge of United Way of Tompkins County’s annual giving campaign during the fall. The fundraising effort is always of vital importance to the community, but perhaps never moreso than this year as the United Way has become one of the most significant contributors locally to the battle against the COVID-19 fallout, which has resulted in widespread unemployment and economic downturn in virtually every sector.
“People are still giving, we live in a very generous community,” Walker said, noting that the United Way passes resources along to more than 50 groups locally. “Our emphasis, obviously, is on COVID-19 relief efforts [...] Certainly, the bulk of what we’re doing now is continuing to raise funds for groups now and in the future and we’re finding that the community continues to respond.”
Though he’s 66 years old now, Walker hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down. A long bout with cancer, which additionally led him to become involved with the local Cancer Resource Center, began when he was 61, but now that the cancer is in remission Walker said he doesn’t see any reason-- or have any desire-- to shrink his involvement with his myriad projects. As he said, they are all important to him, so why not work for the visions of a better future that have driven him to this point?
“My track to run on has always been young people,” Walker said. “That’s what I’ve decided I’m going to do, I’m going to do it as long as I’m able. Because it makes a difference in somebody’s life. I can’t go out and change the world, but I do have the opportunity to impact lives on an individual and small group basis, and the population that I’ve mostly been focused on has been young folks.”
