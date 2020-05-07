The City of Ithaca announced on Thursday that 96 local businesses had been awarded funding through the newly-established Small Business Resilience Fund, founded to assist small Tompkins County-based businesses that are facing difficulties from the COVID-19 outbreak.
The fund provides forgivable loans, in amounts up to $5,000, to local businesses. The total fund was $390,000, much of which was donated by Cornell University, with several other community partners involved.
According to the city, 160 small local businesses had applied during the 48 hours that the application period was open. The city closed the application period early due to the "overwhelming" demand. Recipients were recommended by a panel of judges.
"The committee had a difficult task, and many eligible applicants were unable to be funded," the release said. "Priority was given to ground floor storefront businesses open to the general public and businesses in established commercial districts."
The release also said that businesses which supply owners with a primary source of income, businesses owned by women or people of color and businesses that need the resources to stay operational were given priority.
The loans have zero interest rate, an 18 month term and "will be forgiven for businesses open and in operation on Dec. 1, 2020," who have also otherwise complied with the program's rules.
The announcement included testimonials from local businesses that received SBRF funding:
"For me, this means my transition into a more efficient space is not compromised, my new employee who I just hired right before all of this has a promised job to come back to on the call date of her furlough," Adrina Graham said, of Adrina Dietra Luxury Lingerie and Apothecary Goods.
"This loan is an important piece of the puzzle in getting Benjamin Peters up and running successfully in the near future," Peter Parkes of men's clothier Benjamin Peters said. "I also see it as a good faith agreement between a local business, local government and other interested local parties to invest in the future of Ithaca."
"Each day into each week gets tougher. But with programs like the SBRF, it keeps us going, it helps keep employees, and it gives us hope. All of the funders and partner organizations coming together to create this fund really exemplify the uniqueness of Ithaca and Tompkins County and how much of a supportive community we are," Chuck Dong of Shortstop said.
