ITHACA, NY -- The Planning and Development Board convened June 22 to discuss a slew of proposed construction projects in Ithaca, focusing mainly on the proposed projects at 401 E State St. and 510 W State St.
While the 347-unit apartment building project at 401 E State St. remains on schedule for a vote next month, concerns about construction externalities from 510 W. State St. delayed a vote to determine the fate of the mixed use apartment.
The board met the 401 E State St. project, proposed by the McKinley Development Company, with a warm reception. Fulfilling the request of the board at the last meeting, the developers presented their updated landscape plan to highlight the modifications. Such changes included adding more vegetation and green space to the end of the building and making sure that there are more native species of trees around the exterior, all of which sat well with the board.
With the approval process of the building approaching its later stages, the board also broached the topic of labor sourcing. Developer Jeff Githens said that his goal is to have 35% of the construction labor derive from local labor, but that he expects it will be much higher, a statistic the board appreciated.
The developers also introduced the changes they are making to the bricks they will use to construct the building. Based on a cost analysis they conducted, the McKinley developers proposed to use a utility size brick in order to save some labor costs while maintaining the same aesthetic appearance. The board welcomed this change.
Some board members took issue with the changes made to the balconies on the building. The developers reduced the amount of balconies on the project and replaced larger balconies with Juliet balconies over the east wing.
“The elevations were so much better with those larger balconies and with more balconies, and I would love to see that back,” Lisa Nicholas, Deputy Director to Planning, said.“I think it really added a lot to the building, and I think it's a shame that they've been reduced so much.”
According to Githens, external market and budgetary factors have impacted many of the modification decisions to the proposed building.
“We're just trying to get the budgets to work,” he said. “We are facing material price increases. We're trying to be smart with choices. Some of it is programmatic, some of it is budget driven...we're trying to weather an armageddon of material shortages and price increases that are continuing to rise.”
Board member Mitch Glass wanted more details about how the complex will integrate itself on the public site facing Six Mile Creek, specifically with respect to the passthrough from State Street to the creek walk.
“I'm worried that it’s just going to be a couple benches in there, and I think that needs to be kind of a signature public space,” he said. We've spent a lot of time on the passthrough spaces because these are really important.”
Member Rob Lewis concluded the discussion with next steps, which included addressing lingering issues regarding the balcony, maintenance and public use concerns. Overall, the feedback was positive.
“I'm starting to see a little bit more life in the building,” board member McKenzie Jones said. “...I'm feeling warmer about it”
Glass echoed the general supportive consensus: “I think we should continue to support this project. I appreciate the work that you continue to do on this project.”
If the McKinley Development Company gains approval on the variances from the Board of Zoning Appeals (including a controversial nine-foot height variance), the board will take a vote next month when they reconvene.
501 W State St
While discussing the project at 510 W State St., board members expressed concern about the foundation of the building, as well as the potential construction externalities.
Visum Development presented its most recent changes on the proposed building— a 58 unit apartment building affordable to households making 50‐ to 80‐percent of the area median income—to the board. The main modification was the potential use for CMC piles, a substitute to traditional deep foundations for buildings. In consideration of extreme budget concerns over material pricing and availability, developer Brandon Ebelshared that the company was not yet ready to commit to using the CMC foundation.
Glass surfaced a discussion about the “barrage of feedback” they have received from individuals on the neighboring properties who are concerned about the construction impacts. The developers said that they have received critical comments from two neighbors in particular — one being the only homeowner on the street — but generally positive responses from others.
“I think we were doing a lot to accommodate or cater to the comments from one neighbor specifically,” Ebel said.Certainly with any construction project, there's going to be noise, there's going to be impacts, there's going to be debris, but I think, to date, we have now provided a majority of that… and certainly if additional things are needed, we're on it.”
Despite this reassurance, board member Garrick Blalock said that because the construction is right on the neighbor’s property line, the unique position of the site may create an “unacceptable environmental externality.”
Board member Elisabete Godden pointed out that the only considerations State Environmental Quality Review (SEQR) — the state’s environmental impact assessment — requires has to do with the overall magnitude of the impact and how many people are affected. Complaints from a few neighbors alone would not fall under SEQR’s purview. However, she too recognized the unique position of the building on the block.
Many of the board members agreed the building has merit, but wanted more information from the developers about how to resolve some of the potential impact issues. The board asked for specific information about whether or not the impacts of construction have been mitigated to the maximum extent practicable, and whether or not more information is needed to ascertain this.
Lacking this information, the board omitted a vote on the multi-use apartment building during the meeting.
Faith Fisher is a reporter from The Cornell Daily Sun working on The Sun's inaugural summer fellowship at The Ithaca Times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.