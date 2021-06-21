ITHACA, NY -- A car accident in the early morning of June 20 left three injured according to Ithaca Police Department. Police, fire and Bangs Ambulance responded to the 1000 block of East State Street for a report of a car colliding with a tree. Police located a vehicle with severe front-end damage and three injured occupants. One of the passengers was an infant.
Passengers were transported to Upstate University Hospital and the driver was transported to Cayuga Medical Center. According to police, charges are pending as the incident is currently under investigation.
